Tiger King: Carole Baskin Lacks "Intellectual Curiosity About Animals," Says Netflix Series Director

Tiger king star Carole Baskin has a "lack of intellectual curiosity about animals," said the co-director of the hit Netflix show.

Eric Goode, who directed the docuseries with Rebecca Chaiklin, said Page six you want to talk to Baskin, after she publicly accused the couple of stories "salacious and sensational".

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

"I feel like Carole, of all these people, at least had the right message: stop raising and exploiting these cats for monetary gain," Goode said.





But he also expressed concern about Baskin's motives as a conservationist, suggesting that it may be more humane to sacrifice rescued animals rather than keep them locked in cages.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

He said: “I asked Carole the question: Is it fair to keep these tigers in cages? These animals move neurotically. I know she has good intentions, but I wonder if it really is the right thing. "

read more

She continued: "We asked ourselves, and many questions arose when we interviewed her, (about) her lack of intellectual curiosity about these animals … She has never traveled to see these animals in the wild … It felt as if she just wanted live with a lot of big cats. "

Tiger king, who explores the longstanding rivalry between Baskin and a tiger merchant named Joe Exotic, introduces several people who accuse Baskin of being responsible for the death of her missing husband.

Baskin called the claims "ridiculous," specifically an accusation that she fed her husband's body with tigers. Baskin has never been charged with anything related to his disappearance.

However, Florida authorities have announced this week (March 31) that they are looking for new leads in the case, which has been unsolved since 1997.