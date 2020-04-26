Tiger King: Cardi B claims she wants to help free Joe Exotic from prison

Cardi B has stated that she wants to help Tiger king Star Joe Exotic will be released from prison, where he is currently serving a 22-year sentence.

Netflix documentary Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness details the extraordinary events of an Exotic rivalry with Carole Baskin, CEO of the Tampa Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary.

The exotic, true name Joespeh Maldonado-Passage, was the figurehead of GW Exotic Animal Park, a 16-acre ranch in Oklahoma that housed more than 1,200 lions, tigers, leopards, and other animals.


He is currently incarcerated on two counts of murder for hire and 17 wildlife-related charges.

"What do you think about Tiger king? I'm in the second episode and I'm a little lost because I started fucking, "Cardi wrote on Twitter to her fans this weekend.

The rapper has tweeted several times about the seven-part series, asking in one post, "Who do you think burns the Joe studio?"

In another, she tweeted, "They made Joe so dirty over and over … who do you think is more wrong? Narcissistic Joe? Or Carol greedy? And why?"


Since then, Cardi has announced that she wants to start a fundraiser: “About to start a GoFundMe account for Joe. It will be free. "

Tiger king is available to stream on Netflix.

