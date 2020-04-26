Tiger King becomes one of Netflix's biggest shows as viewing numbers increase during lockdown

Tiger king He has reportedly achieved more broadcast minutes in his first full week of release than any other show.

The Netflix documentary explores the extraordinary story of Joe Exotic, owner of hundreds of tigers, lions, bears, and other exotic animals at the Wynnewood Great Exotic Animal Park (aka GW Zoo) in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Exotic, born Joseph Allen Schreibvogel, is currently serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted on charges including animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire, the latter for a plot to kill his rival, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue , Carole Baskin.





According to Hollywood reporter, Nielsen's data shows that despite having only seven episodes, Tiger king Fans watched more than 5.3 billion minutes of the show between March 23-29.

The figure is more than 50 percent higher than the next most watched show, Ozark, which achieved transmissions worth 3.5 billion minutes.

Nielsen also revealed that viewers aired 169.9 billion minutes of content in the week of April 6, the most since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic in mid-March.

Tiger king It is, overall, one of Netflix's biggest shows to date and has been the subject of intense debate among fans on social media.

Several of the stars of the series have spoken out to offer their views on the show and the incidents it covers.

Exotic recently conducted an interview from prison, which you can read about here.