Tiger King: authorities search for new clues in Carole Baskin husband's unresolved disappearance

Florida authorities are making a new appeal for help in the unresolved disappearance of Jack Donald Lewis, the husband of Tiger kingIt's Carole Baskin.

Following the Netflix show's extreme popularity, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister shared an appeal on Twitter on Monday.

"Since @Netflix and # Covid19 #Quarantine have made #TigerKing all the rage, I thought it was a good time to ask for new leads," the sheriff wrote.





He attached a picture reminding members of the public that millionaire Lewis was last seen on August 18, 1997.

Those with potential leads in the case should call +1 813 247 8200.

Baskin and his organization appear in successful Netflix documentary Tiger king, which has captivated viewers since its launch on March 20.

Lewis married Baskin when they founded Big Cat Rescue in Florida.

Baskin has denied the allegations that she was involved in Lewis's disappearance. She has never been charged in connection with the case.





The controversial true crime program predominantly follows the life of big cat breeder Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known as Joe Exotic. He was convicted in April 2019 of trying to hire someone to murder Baskin, as well as various animal-based charges, and is currently serving a 22-year sentence.

Tiger king is streaming on Netflix now.