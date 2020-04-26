Home Entertainment This rock video that sings "You're welcome,quot; to your daughter has gone...

This rock video that sings "You're welcome,quot; to your daughter has gone viral because she has no idea that he is the voice of Maui

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>This rock video that sings "You're welcome" to your daughter has gone viral because she has no idea that he is the voice of Maui

"She doesn't know that Dad and Maui are the same person."

You know The Rock. He is incredible. That's a fact.

Recently, the actor posted this adorable video singing "You're Welcome,quot; from Moana his 2-year-old daughter, Tiana, and my heart couldn't bear it:

However, that wasn't even the best part. It was when he said that Tiana loves the film but "doesn't know that Dad and Maui are the same person,quot; that made my heart and that of everyone else melt in a puddle:


"We are here singing this for the 937th time," he wrote.

But it didn't matter how many times he sang it because Princess Tiana was having fun.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. ScalaHosting

Do you see that smile Priceless!

People passed out from the video, which was viral On twitter:

Others had theories as to why Tiana probably enjoys the movie so much:

@ 55mmbae Awe, you're probably picking up your dad's energy within the cartoon character 🥺💕💕

This is how his TikTok made a Twitter user feel:

Others felt things happening inside:

This person was worried about The Rock's throat after all that singing, 😂:

But most of all, we are all here for the pure content it provided during these times:

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

%MINIFYHTML3aef61f31c533c573b9198ebba1094d212%

Advertisement ScalaHosting

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©