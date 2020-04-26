This rock video that sings "You're welcome,quot; to your daughter has gone viral because she has no idea that he is the voice of Maui

"She doesn't know that Dad and Maui are the same person."
You know The Rock. He is incredible. That's a fact.
Recently, the actor posted this adorable video singing "You're Welcome,quot; from Moana his 2-year-old daughter, Tiana, and my heart couldn't bear it:
However, that wasn't even the best part. It was when he said that Tiana loves the film but "doesn't know that Dad and Maui are the same person,quot; that made my heart and that of everyone else melt in a puddle:
"We are here singing this for the 937th time," he wrote.
Do you see that smile Priceless!
People passed out from the video, which was viral On twitter:
Others had theories as to why Tiana probably enjoys the movie so much:
This is how his TikTok made a Twitter user feel:
Others felt things happening inside:
This person was worried about The Rock's throat after all that singing, 😂:
But most of all, we are all here for the pure content it provided during these times:
