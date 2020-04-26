This is what you can expect from Monday's weather forecast.

The last week of April begins with constant rains and cold temperatures.

The rain on Sunday night is forecast to continue for much of Monday. High temperatures are expected to be between the lowest 30-40 degrees; forecasters say it is 15-20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

The storm system will also bring uneven fog and gusty winds at times. Higher elevations might see some light snow build up Monday through Tuesday.

