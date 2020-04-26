There's a ghost in Jennifer Coolidge's bathroom

Jennifer Coolidge Image: Getty Jennifer Coolidge

"This is my impression of that actress from Legally Blonde, "A random TikToker essentially yelled at me a few days ago through the screen of my phone before immersing myself in an impression that yes Paulette Bonafonté absolutely no justice at all. I'm a little embarrassed, but not too proud to admit, that I've spent some time on the move Tik Tok in recent weeks, However, this was what finally forced me to close the app and turn off my phone. Leaving aside the lack of impression, the real crime here concerned Jennifer Coolidge like "that actress from Legally Blonde. "Let's make one thing clear, Jennifer Coolidge is a gift to all of us, and I don't care which generation you are a part of, you will respect her name!

It could be some time here write a retrospective of Coolidge's many iconic film and television roles But instead, I will move forward with the blind faith that you are a citizen of the world with a decent enough taste to have seen at least Legally Blonde, in the hope that you have experienced The best in showand simply share this very essential news with you: Jennifer Coolidge's bathroom is haunted. That's right, there is a ghost living in one of Jennifer Coolidge's bathrooms, and I hope that one day we can hear your story.

Ben feldman and Nico Santos broke the supernatural news in a episode of Two friends: a nice time to hang out with people who know each other well, and it could be the most important entertainment news of 2020 so far. "You can't use the downstairs bathroom," says Feldman, "because the ghost of a little girl is there and you have to go upstairs to the bathroom next to the room for her kimonos."

Feldman and Santos learned this information while attending one of Coolidge's Halloween parties, where the guests were apparently directed upstairs when they had to relieve themselves. Honestly, I'd give up all my stimulus checkup and something else to try using the bathroom. only for Jennifer Coolidge, in disguise, to gently take my arm and say, "Oh my gosh, no, you can't go in there. That bathroom is haunted by a little girl. You have to use the toilet upstairs," before crawling away I'm sure she wasn't spending all of your monitoring the Halloween party the bathroom situation, but this is my fantasy, and besides, you never know!

Personally, now I feel like I need to know both Coolidge and the ghost about exactly than the nature of their coexistence is. Is this a friendly ghost? Does the ghost really always alone stay in the bathroom How was the ghost revealed and also what do you have to share with us about Jennifer Coolidge at home? We might never have the answer to these all-important questions, so I'll just leave you with a selection of photos from Coolidge's Halloween party. If you see the ghost let me know. [Vulture]

Allison Janney I forgot that she was in 10 things I hate about you and honestly if I had been in as many things as Allison Janney, Probably would I have also forgotten.

Janney, who has played almost any deadpan, sarcastic, sneaky mother, best friend and mentor in Hollywood, apparently forgot about this particular role until recently when a fan tagged her in a post about the movie on Instagram.

"I don't understand! What is this ????? What am I doing, what did I forget I was doing? She commented after being tagged.

To be fair, 10 things I hate about you it came out in 1999, and most days it's a miracle if I can remember what day is in real time. I don't hold him against her, but maybe it does mean he should see her again. It may not be in it for a long time but, as alwaysshe makes the moments she seems to count! [Page six]