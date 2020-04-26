The US Navy USA Accept delivery of your most expensive destroyer – Defense Blog

On Friday, the US Navy. USA He accepted the delivery of the USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000), his most expensive destroyer in history.

The Zumwalt-class destroyers are the most lethal and sophisticated destroyers ever built. They provide deterrence and presence by uniting current innovation with future technology.

The USS Zumwalt guided missile destroyer is 100 feet longer and 13 feet wider than the 610-foot-long Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, providing the space required to execute a broader range of surface, submarine, and aviation missions. Observers will also notice the angular design of the Zumwalt hull and superstructure.

This event marks a major milestone in the dual delivery approach for the USS Zumwalt, which accomplished the delivery of Hull Mechanical & Electrical from ship builder General Dynamics & # 39; Bath Iron Works in May 2016. Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems was the prime contractor for the Zumwalt Combat System, and has lead activation and integration for Zumwalt class ships in Bath, Maine and San Diego.

"The handover is an important milestone for the Navy as DDG 1000 continues the most advanced sea trials of the Zumwalt combat system," said Capt. Kevin Smith, DDG 1000 program manager, Program Executive Office, Ships. “The combat test team, comprised of the DDG 1000 Sailors, Raytheon engineers, and Navy field activity teams, have worked diligently to prepare the USS Zumwalt for more complex and multi-mission tests at sea. I am excited to start demonstrating the performance of this amazing boat. "

With the delivery, the USS Zumwalt joins the battle force of the US Pacific Fleet. USA And remains assigned to Surface Development Squadron One. In addition to sea testing of the Zumwalt combat system, the DDG 1000 will also function as a key facilitator in accelerating new war combat capabilities and rapidly developing and validating tactics. , techniques and operating procedures.

Zumwalt-class destroyers maximize stealth, size, power, and computing power, deploying a variety of cutting-edge weapon systems and technologies to fight forces in the air, in and under the sea, and on land.

“Every day the ship is at sea, officers and crew learn more about its capabilities and can immediately report the continued development of tactics, techniques and procedures to not only integrate Zumwalt into the fleet, but to advance the understanding of Navy operations. with a stealth destroyer, "said Captain Andrew Carlson, the commanding officer of the USS Zumwalt." After sailing more than 9,000 miles and 100 days at sea in 2019, we are absolutely eager to do more aggressive sea testing and validation of combat systems leading to the achievement of initial operational capacity. "

The USS Zumwalt is the first ship of the Zumwalt-class destroyers. USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) has its base port in San Diego and is being activated by combat systems. The third and last ship in the class, the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002), is under construction at the BIW shipyard in Bath, Maine.

As one of the Department of Defense's largest procurement organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and acquisition of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special missions and support ships, and special warships.

As CNBC previously reported, the Pentagon originally hoped to obtain 32 of the Zumwalt-class warships, but pushed back the plan more than a decade ago after congressional criticism of the costs.

While the Zumwalt-class destroyer costs more than $ 4 billion, the Arleigh Burke-class warships run around $ 1.3 billion each.