The shocking division of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler: all the details

On Sunday morning, Kristin Cavallariand Jay Cutler Announced that after a decade together, the two reached a "love conclusion,quot; to divorce.
A source tells E! The news that the two "have raised the idea of divorce several times in recent years." Adding that now "ultimately they decided that they are both really not happy."
"They have tried to solve it for years," the source shared. "The kids definitely kept them together sometimes."
The two share three children together:Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler.
According to the source, the two have still been "seeing each other and raising the children together." They have been "friendly,quot; and the source shares that they are "trying to make it as normal as possible for children."
Cavallari and Cutler also have two homes in Nashville and are "solving their life situation,quot; amid the divorce.
But "big decisions,quot; have not yet been made in terms of life situations, among other things.
"They've really tried to make it work for years, but they're on different lifestyle pages and they were arguing a lot," the source shared.
The news of the couple's separation comes about a month after they enjoyed a getaway in the Bahamas. However, the source shared that during their recent trip, "they spent a lot of time apart."
"Kristin was with the children and Justin Anderson "The source tells E! News." Of course Jay was close, but they had a lot of space and it was easy for them to be normal in front of the kids. "
Taking on Instagram this morning, Cavallari shared: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to divorce. We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. "
The reality TV star continued, "This is just a situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
The two were married in 2013 in Nashville. The duo got engaged in November 2011, after dating and dating for a couple of years.
%MINIFYHTML6c7631242ad60d48da65e19f9dbbdc3212%%MINIFYHTML6c7631242ad60d48da65e19f9dbbdc3213%