The shocking division of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler: all the details

On Sunday morning, Kristin Cavallariand Jay Cutler Announced that after a decade together, the two reached a "love conclusion,quot; to divorce.

A source tells E! The news that the two "have raised the idea of ​​divorce several times in recent years." Adding that now "ultimately they decided that they are both really not happy."

"They have tried to solve it for years," the source shared. "The kids definitely kept them together sometimes."

The two share three children together:Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler.

According to the source, the two have still been "seeing each other and raising the children together." They have been "friendly,quot; and the source shares that they are "trying to make it as normal as possible for children."

Cavallari and Cutler also have two homes in Nashville and are "solving their life situation,quot; amid the divorce.