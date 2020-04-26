The Saints are reportedly close to a one-year contract with Jameis Winston; What does that mean for Taysom Hill?

Jameis Winston's surprisingly long period of free agency may be coming to an end, although not with an initial role.

The Saints are about to sign a one-year, team-friendly contract with former No. 1 overall pick for a Yahoo Sports report. Despite Winston's likely preference to sign a team as a starter, the move makes sense to him: He had little traction for an initial job considering the strong kind of free agency and the fact that he led the league in turnovers in 2019 (30 interceptions, five babbles). You can also hope to replicate the revival of Teddy Bridgewater's career in New Orleans.

For the Saints, adding Winston adds depth to the quarterback room. However, if New Orleans signs it, it calls into question Taysom Hill's role in the post-2020 offensive, especially with the possible retirement of Drew Brees.

Saints coach Sean Payton has continuously endorsed versatile Hill as the Saints' quarterback of the future. According to Yahoo Sports, Winston can serve as a contingency plan in 2020 in the event that Hill suffers damage. Winston would allow the Saints to continue using Hill in his FLEX role without worrying about injury; he could simply go completely into the traditional supporting role. As it stands now, the understanding is that Winston will, at best, fight Hill to endorse Brees in 2020.

It's also worth noting that this potential move comes after the NFL Draft, when most teams have apparently finished their quarterback appearance. The Saints switched to Mississippi State's Tommy Stevens draft in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, giving the team a little more depth and potential for competition.

That was almost certainly a factor for Winston, who probably wants to become a starting quarterback again sooner rather than later. It remains to be seen if that comes with another team or to Hill's detriment.