The price is right Announcer George Gray is in the hospital after suffering three heart attacks and undergoing quadruple bypass surgery

Long time The price is correct Announcer George Gray is currently in the hospital after suffering THREE massive heart attacks and undergoing quadruple bypass surgery. According to TMZA chain of events that started earlier in the week led Gray to undergo multiple surgeries and end up in intensive care.

Gray apparently woke up on Monday morning, April 20, with chest pains, which he thought were just indigestion. But his condition quickly worsened, so his wife, Brittney Green, called 911. Emergency personnel arrived at Gray's home and took him to the hospital, but on the way he suffered a massive heart attack.

As soon as paramedics brought Gray to the hospital, he went straight to surgery so doctors could place a stent in one of his arteries. Unfortunately, the stent failed, so they went back and placed a second stent, which also failed.

While strolling through the hospital, Gray reportedly had another massive heart attack, which forced doctors to rush him for another surgery where they intended to place a third stent in his artery. Unbelievably, Gray suffered a third massive heart attack while on the operating table.

The surgeons quickly adapted and decided to perform a quadruple bypass before taking Gray to the ICU, where they listed him in critical condition. Hours after the referral, the Missouri native is already better and doctors have improved him to a stable condition. Reports also state that Gray is speaking and that what he said was quite surprising.

Age 53. Do you test your lipoprotein (a)? Price Is Right & # 39; advertiser recovers after three heart attacks #KahnChronicle @lipoproteinaFDN https://t.co/C3NVG0a97n – Joel Kahn MD, FACC (@drjkahn) April 26, 2020

The 53-year-old man says he is currently in the best shape of his life and that his cholesterol is extremely low, so the series of heart attacks, he says, are genetic. Gray also revealed that he and his wife had planned to travel to Thailand to celebrate their anniversary this month, but had to cancel due to COVID-19.

George Gray says that if it weren't for the new coronavirus, he would probably be dead because he would have been in Thailand at the time of the heart attack, not home.

the The price is correct It is currently on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Gray will have plenty of time to rest and recover.



