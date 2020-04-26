The platform: the Spanish thriller "incredible" leaves Netflix viewers captivated

A Spanish thriller called The platform has captivated Netflix viewers.

The film, released on the streaming service on March 20, takes place in a vertical prison where food is distributed on a mobile platform.

Inmates housed at the top arrive first, while those on the lower levels are left with their leftovers.

"If everyone ate only what they needed, the food would reach the lowest level," says one character.

The film has impressed many viewers, who see it as a metaphor for the distribution of wealth, or the lack of it.





"I just watched #ThePlatform on Netflix and what else can I say besides" Unbelievable "," one person tweeted.

Someone else credited the film for how it intelligently captures the essence of today's economic inequalities. The fight between those below, unable to think of anything other than their own survival and the absolute greed of those above!

"I went to look The platform on Netflix thinking it was just a thriller, but I didn't expect to be educated on how scary capitalism and classism can be, ”wrote someone else.

The platform, directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019.





















It stars Iván Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan, Emilio Buale Coka and more.