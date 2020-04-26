The Patriots take offensive lineman Justin Herron with the 195th pick in the NFL Draft

Justin Herron didn't play soccer until high school, and is now heading to the NFL.

The Patriots selected Herron, a 6-foot-4, 308-pound offensive lineman, in the sixth round, with the 195th pick in the NFL Draft 2020.

Herron's father Reggie and his uncles Larry and Keith played basketball at Villanova, and now Herron has carved out his own legacy.

He set the Wake Forest record with 51 games played, even after breaking his ACL in Week 1 of the 2018 season. Herron, 24, returned for another year as a graduate student, and was named captain while winning the All-ACC honors of the third team.

"Being a captain last season was a great honor, and it definitely taught me a lot about myself, and it taught me more about how I can communicate with the players and what it means to be a leader," Herron said in a conference call. Saturday. "For me, honestly, I think the only thing I like about my leadership style is the fact that I'm always respectful, no matter who I'm talking to."

Herron said he plans to learn from and trust team veterans as he continues to improve.

He said he spoke to the Patriots at the Senior Bowl and at the Combine, and also had a couple of FaceTime interviews after the Combine. Herron said it was "difficult to assess,quot; if they might be interested, but it was "a great feeling,quot; to receive the call on Saturday.

Herron said he prides himself on his athleticism, foot speed and physique, and hopes to improve his position in the running game and have a good base.

"They told me they had seen me play as a tackle, but they are also interested to see if I can play other positions," said Herron. "So that's what we're talking about. I'm happy with any position or positions."