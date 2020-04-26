The Patriots select Dustin Woodard with the 230th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Patriots prioritized the inside offensive lineman in the final rounds of the NFL Draft 2020.

New England selected Memphis center Dustin Woodard with his seventh round and final draft pick, making him the third offensive lineman the Patriots selected on Saturday.

After the months leading up to the draft, Woodard had a hunch that the Patriots would recruit him.

"I had a feeling they were interested in me," Woodard said in a conference call. “I had some FaceTime interviews with them about a lot of different things and I was always excited to hear from them. I was looking forward to today and it worked for the best. ”

Woodard showed some versatility during his four years in Memphis. In his first two years, he started as a left guard. He switched to right guard for his junior season and started all 14 games in the middle for his senior season. His 2019 performance put him on the watch lists of Outland (best inside lineman in college football) and Rimington (best center in college football).

Woodard said he likes the challenge of playing multiple positions.

"(My) last year, they needed me to move downtown and I was more than happy and I started a full season downtown last year," Woodard said. “So it was quite versatile. I played in all interior positions on the offensive line and was quite excited about that. ”

During his four years in Memphis, Woodard made it to the American Athletic Conference Championship Game three times. The Tigers failed to win it the first two times, but managed to beat Cincinnati in 2019.

He said he believes the experience he had in 2019 will help him succeed in the Patriots culture.

"I think last year, everything changed," Woodard said. “We grew as a team and we also grew individually. I thought it just worked in the best way. Overall, I think it will help. It's always good to win a championship, but when a team has a great bond and relationships, that really helps and that's what helped us win a championship. "

From Memphis to mass. #Patriots Select OL Dustin Woodard with the 230th overall pick. pic.twitter.com/FT7yCSObdS – New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 25, 2020

Odds are generally stacked against a seventh-round pick to even form an NFL team, let alone succeed in the league.

Patriots center David Andrews, who was not selected, was raised as a benchmark as a player who was successful despite the odds. Woodard said it "definitely helps,quot; to see players like Andrews succeed and will help motivate him in the upcoming season.

"I am ready to work and do what is best for the team," Woodard said. "I've always been a team player and wherever they need me, whatever I have to do, what kind of work I have to do, I'm ready for it." I'm ready to step up at bat and do my best to help the team and help everyone, you know? "

Veteran center Andrews announced Thursday that he is on his way to returning for the 2020 season after missing all of last season due to blood clots. Woodard joins Andrews as the only centers on the Patriots list.