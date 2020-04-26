The Patriots select Cassh Maluia with the 204th pick in the NFL Draft 2020

The Patriots seemed to make a point to shore up their linebacking position in the 2020 NFL Draft.

New England chose Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia in the sixth round of the draft.

Maluia expressed her enthusiasm by joining the Patriots in a conference call after being drafted on Saturday.

"It feels very, very good," said Maluia. "It is an honor to be a part of this program. It was truly impressive the first time I received the call. I could not be happier to be a patriot."

In his senior season, Maluia recorded 61 tackles (including seven for a loss), half a serve and two interceptions while starting as a linebacker for the weaker side. He described his style of play as "aggressive, tough-nosed, and I will do my best for the team."

Maluia said she had some contact with the Patriots before the draft, including a FaceTime conversation with lineback coach Jerod Mayo.

"I had some contact (with the Patriots) after the pro day," Maluia said, "and then I had the opportunity to get on FaceTime and show them what I can do on the board and not on the field."

Maluia, who is six feet tall and weighs 248 pounds, said she believes she can play multiple positions, including special teams, where she played her first year. He said showing off his versatility was part of his plan "to get noticed."

"I feel like I have the versatility of many positions," Maluia said. "I'm willing to do what the coaches want me to do, just to get out there and contribute the best I can for the Patriots.

"I would say I felt pretty comfortable on the field wherever I was."