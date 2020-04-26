The Patriots did not recruit a quarterback, but they addressed other needs.

BOSTON (AP) – The Patriots found no replacement for Tom Brady in the draft, if that were possible.

But they did address almost all of their needs.

New England entered the draft with 12 selections and after making several exchanges over three days, ended up selecting 10 players. Patriots coach Bill Belichick acknowledged that the team tried to add a third quarterback, but it just didn't work.

"The bottom line is that we are evaluating the position along with everyone else," he said. “If we feel like we found the right situation, we certainly write them up. We have written them over several years at multiple points in the draft. It did not work in the last three days. It was not by design. He could have, but he didn't. "

Belichick said the Patriots would address the position through the undrafted free agent market. J’Mar Smith of Louisiana Tech is a possibility.

"We have talked to J’Mar, no doubt," Belichick said.

For now, sophomore Jarrett Stidham and former Brady substitute Brian Hoyer remain the only quarterbacks on the list.

"I like those two players," said Belichick. "I have confidence in both of them."

New England made four picks in defense, which was hit hard in free agency by the starts of linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts, safety Duron Harmon and defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

The Patriots started by selecting Division II safety Kyle Dugger Lenoir-Rhyne and added three linebackers with various abilities in Michigan's John Uche, Alabama's Anfernee Jennings and Wyoming's Cassh Maluia.

The remaining teams were used to attack offensive needs, with three to reinforce the offensive line. The line will be a certain size with 340-pound guard Michael Onwenu (Michigan) and guard Justin Herron (Wake Forest) selected in the sixth round. New England also took Memphis center Dustin Woodard in the seventh round with his final team.

Woodward has a great opportunity to be part of the team. He played in all games during his time in Memphis, including 52 consecutive starts. Ted Karras, the New England starter at the center last season, left in free agency.

David Andrews, who started 57 games since he was selected in 2015, says he is ready to return after missing out last season with blood clots in his lungs. But it is unclear how long it will last.

The tight end position dropped significantly last season after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement before the draft to meet Brady in Tampa Bay. New England hopes Devin Asiasi (UCLA) and Dalton Keene (Virginia Tech) can provide a longer-term solution after Matt LaCosse, Ben Watson and Ryan Izzo combined for 36 catches and two touchdowns last season.

While the questions remain in the quarterback, the Patriots identified the man they hope will be Stephen Gostkowski's successor in kicker.

New England selected Justin Rohrwasser from Marshall in the fifth round (159th overall), just the third kicker selected during Belichick's tenure. The last kicker the Patriots drafted was Gostkowski in the fourth round in 2006. He was released last month.

Rohrwasser is beefy to kick 6-3 and 230 pounds. He played his first two college seasons in Rhode Island, then transferred to Marshall, where he scored 32 of 42 field goals, including a best 18 of 21 in the US Conference. USA (85.7%) as a senior. He had 35 of 36 (97.2%) in extra points.

Rohrwasser also performed well under pressure, connecting on a winning 53-yard field goal against Western Kentucky last season.

The Patriots used three different kickers after Gostkowski, the franchise's top scorer, entered the injured reserve last October with a hip injury.