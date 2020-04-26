The NBA takes the smallest step to get players back on the court

The NBA is reportedly giving teams permission to open its facilities to players beginning May 1 if the restrictions on staying home on the teams' premises have been lifted or have been sufficiently relaxed.

Before anyone starts dancing on that news, know that basketball is still a long way from resuming, for three important reasons:

MORE: George Hill of Bucks: Life Matters More Than Possibly Finishing the Season

Only individual sessions will be allowed

According to reports from ESPN and The Associated Press, players can start voluntary workouts when the facility is reopened, and they can only exercise by themselves: no team activities, no practice. That means we are not yet seeing a rapid resumption of the season, but rather the beginning of a gradual increase as more states and cities loosen restrictions. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the league wants to ensure that players can train in professional and safe environments if they can move.

Many states will have restrictions after May 1

NBA teams operate in 21 states, the District of Columbia and the Canadian province of Ontario. According to a review of local reports, at least four states, Georgia, Ohio, Oklahoma and Utah, are expected to be open on Friday. The remaining states and provinces are deciding whether to reopen or have restrictions in effect until at least May 6. The AP reported that the NBA will work to find "workarounds,quot; in places where players are unable to work due to staying on home orders.

The league is still in wait and see mode

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has yet to decide whether to resume the 2019-20 season, which he suspended on March 11. "According to reports we obtained from various outside officials, current public health officials … we are not in a position to make any decisions," Silver told reporters in a conference call on April 17. "And it is unclear when will ". Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Silver and the team owners believe they still need more time to decide. Therefore, the change to limited training two weeks later is not the same as "We are playing," not when players will have extended hours to practice again.

Look at this movement, then, as a welcome step forward, but also on the smallest possible step.