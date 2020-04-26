The Navy recommends reinstating Captain Brett Crozier to command the USS Theodore Roosevelt – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF / CNN) – The Navy has recommended Secretary of Defense Mark Esper that Captain Brett Crozier, a native of Santa Rosa, be reinstated Friday in command of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, according to an administration official.

Esper was not prepared to immediately accept the recommendation of Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations after receiving information about the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Crozier's removal, and told senior Navy officials that he wanted more time. To review his recommendations, two defense officials told CNN.

Defense officials told CNN that the Navy intended to announce its recommendation at a press conference on Friday afternoon, but that it was canceled after Esper did not immediately endorse it.

They added that the expectation was that Esper would accept the recommendation.

Earlier on Friday, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters that Esper was "going into this with an open mind,quot; before the meeting with Gilday and that "he is generally inclined to support the leadership of the Navy and their decisions. "

When asked if top legislators from the House and Senate Armed Services Committees had been notified of the Navy recommendation, an assistant to the Senate said they expected individual calls on Friday from the Navy and Esper, but Those calls were postponed, then canceled, and finally rescheduled for next week.

The Office of the Secretary of Defense and the Navy declined to comment.

The New York Times was the first to report the decision.

Crozier was fired earlier this month for what then-acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said was bad judgment by overly spreading a warning about the spread of the virus aboard his ship, a warning that eventually came to the press.

Modly resigned days later for his handling of the incident, actions including a $ 240,000 trip to Guam, where he criticized Crozier and warned the sailors for sending Crozier an enthusiastic shipment in public comments to the crew.

While Modly publicly accused Crozier of sending his warning letter to 20 to 30 people, the email the letter was attached to shows that Crozier sent it to 10 people, including his direct superior, according to a copy of the email obtained by The Washington Post.

"I think if there is ever a time to ask for help, now is regardless of the impact on my career," Crozier wrote in his email, the content of which was confirmed to CNN by a US official directly familiar with the message.

The email was addressed to Rear Admiral Stuart Baker, the commander of the carrier strike group of which the USS Theodore Roosevelt is a member and Crozier's immediate commander.

The email was also addressed to Admiral John Aquilino, the commander of the United States' Pacific Fleet; and Vice Admiral DeWolfe Miller, another senior Pacific officer responsible for overseeing the Naval Air Forces.

The message was also copied to seven Navy captains, all of whom were serving aboard the aircraft carrier or working as aides to the admirals he addressed in the email.

After his dismissal, Crozier was initially reassigned to the Naval Air Forces Pacific command headquarters in San Diego, but remained in Guam, where he is completing a mandatory quarantine period.

After he was fired, Crozier was replaced as the carrier's commander by the ship's former captain, selected Rear Admiral Carlos Sardiello.

The cases on the ship have skyrocketed

The number of coronavirus cases aboard the Roosevelt has skyrocketed in recent days, with 856 sailors testing positive as of Friday, and four sailors have been hospitalized in Guam, where they are being treated for coronavirus symptoms.

A sailor on the aircraft carrier has died from contracting the virus.

The Navy evacuated more than 4,200 sailors from the ship, representing more than 85% of the Roosevelt's crew, and transferred them to quarantine or isolation in Guam, an evacuation that Crozier urgently requested in his letter.

On Friday morning, an official from the US Navy. USA He told CNN that a second US warship. USA He had been hit by an outbreak of at least 18 cases of the virus.

Later, the Pentagon confirmed that there has been an outbreak on the USS Kidd, which has a crew of around 330.

On Wednesday, another high-ranking Navy official told CNN that there were cases of coronavirus in 26 Navy warships, and 14 others were affected by the virus, but the affected crew members recovered.

While President Donald Trump initially criticized Crozier for writing his warning letter, he later expressed his sympathy for the captain after his dismissal, citing his record achieved as a helicopter and F / A-18 aircraft pilot.

"I'm going to get involved and see what happens there because I don't want to destroy someone for having a bad day," Trump said.

When asked last week about the investigation last week, Esper did not rule out Crozier's reinstatement, and the Navy has repeatedly said that nothing is off the table and that no final decisions have been made regarding the investigation.

The top admiral in the Navy told reporters earlier this month that he "does not take options off the table,quot; while reviewing the investigation and that he was not under pressure from the Pentagon or administration officials to move toward a particular outcome.

"I am not taking options off the table as I review that investigation. I think it is my responsibility to approach it in a due diligence manner to make sure it is completely fair and impartial as I can," Gilday told a small group. of reporters on a conference call.

Gilday also said that he has not spoken to Crozier and that he is not under pressure in terms of the investigation.

"I am not under pressure from anyone in terms of my pace or in terms of any influence, no one has spoken to me about that investigation, you are the first people I am talking to about the investigation outside of my office," he said. Gilday.

