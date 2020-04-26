The Navy hospital ship unloads the last 12 patients before leaving New York

The Navy hospital ship dispatched to relieve stress in New York City hospitals at the height of the pandemic is unloading or transferring its last 12 patients this weekend as the end of its mission approaches, according to Northwell Health, which provides operational assistance to the ship.

The USNS Comfort, docked at a Manhattan dock since March 30, will soon depart for its base port in Norfolk, Virginia, where it will be resupplied and ready for another possible assignment, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said. He did not provide a date for the ship's departure.

As of Saturday, the 1,000-bed hospital ship had treated only 182 patients. There was only one patient left on the ship on Saturday night.

Originally deployed to care for patients without coronavirus, the Comfort shifted gears and began accepting them when the city's hospitals were overrun with people suffering from the disease.

Hoffman said the impending departure of the Comfort "is a sure sign of modest progress in virus mitigation in the most affected city in the nation and is a welcome sign."

A temporary hospital established at a Manhattan convention center has also seen less than projected patient volume. As of Saturday, the center had seen a total of approximately 1,100 patients, of whom 125 were still receiving care.

First viewed as a 2,500-bed field hospital for people without the disease, the Javits Center soon became a coronavirus-only hospital, but it only grew to 500 beds.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Saturday that there is no official date for the facility's closure.

"We are encouraged by the data that suggests the curve is flattening in New York and we are working with the city and state to begin the strategic reduction of resources," the agency said.