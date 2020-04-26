The most disturbing thing you have seen in a restaurant

In the past, Pissing Contest has covered the grossest things. what have you seen at work, by public transport, in a planeand in a hospital you unpleasant medical histories. These are my favorite genre.So imagine my surprise when I realized that we have overlooked the most obvious: food establishments. This week, I want to hear all about the disturbing, disgusting, and nauseating things you've seen in a place to eat. Maybe you worked there and discovered a coworker who worked barefoot and licked donuts? Maybe you were dining at an exclusive establishment and saw a celebrity doing something awful? Maybe you were 9Author? Leave those stories in the comments below.

And now, it's time to see last week's winners. These are your best stories about the worst neighbors.

In my old house in downtown Denver, next to it was bordering a public park where several murders were found, they even threw a couple of weapons at us in our yard, one of which was found by our daughter (1 year old). But that's not my worst neighbor story. My worst neighbor was the boy who lived across from us. He ignored us and we ignored him for 2 years. After that, one day I got an instant message at work from him asking me to dress more professionally when taking out the trash. Turns out, my next-door neighbor was also an executive at my company and he let my boss know he was offended by my bathrobe.

I moved into my third floor apartment in August, before moving in (with two other roommates), previous tenants warned me that the downstairs neighbor was a little abrasive and very sensitive to noise. The day I moved, I heard a knock on my apartment door and I opened it to meet him. My downstairs neighbor, let's call him Joe, introduced himself and said he expected me and my roommates to walk much more quietly than the previous tenants. He told me that one of the previous tenants was especially a "heeler" and how annoying it was for him. We said goodbye and I wished him the best. For the past eight to nine months, I've received a steady barrage of text messages from him about how high we walk in our apartment: the three of us who live here are very quiet and orderly roommates who have never had a party or other grand meeting and they never play music Joe, on the other hand, plays music without fail almost every morning around 10 in the morning, his apartment constantly reeks of marijuana, and once recently I heard screaming coming from his balcony: he was standing screaming (for almost 10 minutes) to a woman who had been walking down the alley behind our house.

Recently, Joe's messages have gotten worse. She used to knock on our door when we walked too high, sometimes even wearing only her underwear (which seems quite inappropriate given that he's a ~ 30-year-old man and we're all ~ 21 young women, but I'm rambling. Also, we We communicated with previous tenants and they also had experiences with him yelling at them in their underwear.) Given the current situation with covid19, she has instead texted me whenever she feels like we are walking too hard, even if no one is moving around in the apartment (also, I need to mention that we are tenants who pay the rent and are allows us to walk in our own apartment!) Some key phrases from various text messages include the following: "Honestly, what's the deal?" "I honestly don't think you realize how much noise travels … like when they walk at night, they pretend to sneak into their parents' house at night and don't want to wake them up." It is so high. Next time I'm going to hit the roof okay, "walk a little more gently in the afternoon and at night. Like little mice, "" It's really embarrassing, "and more recently," You know this is ridiculous … it's very simple for you … tell your roommates or friends or what not to walk gently at night. "

Now, in my own opinion, we are not doing anything wrong: You have also texted our landlord saying that you think we are walking noisily on purpose and to annoy you, although all three of us tiptoe at night to prevent let's send him a message. U.S. It got to the point where I often feel quite anxious in the afternoons because I am concerned about receiving a message from him. Also, to keep in mind, I have done my best to reply extremely politely to all your messages (i.e. thank you for getting my attention, wishing you well, just being super polite and generally polite).

Finally, yesterday the third tenant of our building (an older woman) had to come to our apartment to access the roof, in order to send a photo to a plumber. Upon leaving, he told us that Joe had told him how disrespectful we are, and lectured me on being considerate and kind, given that we walked so hard over Joe. I responded very well and calmly, but at this point it seems a bit ridiculous. We are not doing anything wrong or illegal by walking in our own apartment, and now both parties are giving us a conference. Am I open to any advice or ideas on how to handle this? I have been super eager to meet Joe in the hallway as he is very aggressive and clearly does not care about us, although we are doing NOTHING wrong by simply walking in our own home.