The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

Another week of social estrangement, another series of celebrity hair changes.

In this week's most amazing transformations, some stars decided to shake things up, with Maddie Ziegler take inspiration from a sunset to change the shade of your hair and a Dancing with the stars Pro trusts his wife to give her a much needed haircut.

In addition, two stars of major television reality shows opened up about their health travels, with one showing the benefits of the keto lifestyle, while the other revealed a 20-pound weight loss after learning she was at risk of having some pre-diabetic problems if she didn't change her diet.

Oh, and a very lonely A-lister decided to join social media as a way to connect with fans while adhering to the social distance protocol, posting a rather unusual video message from a cave.

But the biggest transformation of the week could belong to the YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, who took TikTok to show off her stunning makeup artist.