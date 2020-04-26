The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

Another week of social estrangement, another series of celebrity hair changes.
In this week's most amazing transformations, some stars decided to shake things up, with Maddie Ziegler take inspiration from a sunset to change the shade of your hair and a Dancing with the stars Pro trusts his wife to give her a much needed haircut.
In addition, two stars of major television reality shows opened up about their health travels, with one showing the benefits of the keto lifestyle, while the other revealed a 20-pound weight loss after learning she was at risk of having some pre-diabetic problems if she didn't change her diet.
Oh, and a very lonely A-lister decided to join social media as a way to connect with fans while adhering to the social distance protocol, posting a rather unusual video message from a cave.
But the biggest transformation of the week could belong to the YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, who took TikTok to show off her stunning makeup artist.
Here are the biggest celebrity transformations of the week …
Instagram / Keto Guido
Vinny Guadagnino
Everyone say hello to Keto Guido!
the Jersey Shore Star spoke about her weight loss journey in an Instagram post, sharing her before and after photos with fans.
"A lot of people didn't know that I struggled with my weight all my life. I was the king of yo-yo diets," he wrote before speaking on how to follow the keto diet.
"I was the greatest during the years I was off television, so a lot of people didn't realize it," he revealed. "My genetics makes me gain weight easily, especially foods high in sugar / carbohydrates."
Jojo Siwa / TicTok,
Jojo Siwa
Ever wonder what the YouTuber would look like without his signature ponytail and big bow? Wonder no more when the teen made her TikTok debut this week.
The 16-year-old decided to show off her natural locks when she asked her 19 million followers what content they wanted to see from her and the lead commenter wrote, "Dress up normal for a day."
Emma McIntyre / E! Entertainment
Katie Maloney
the Vanderpump Rules The star spoke about her 20-pound weight loss to her Instagram followers during a question-and-answer session according to Bravo, who reported her responses before the Stories expired.
When asked by a fan if she had lost weight, the reality TV star replied, "Yes … and thank you. I lost a little over 20 pounds … it feels good."
After being asked for more details, Maloney revealed that he initially believed he had a thyroid problem, but instead learned that "glucose levels were quite high and that could have allowed some pre-diabetic problems."
Then she decided to work with a nutritionist, explaining: "I am not dieting … but I only have great knowledge about what kind of food to eat."
Instagram / Maddie Ziegler
Maddie Ziegler
And you thought you loved the sunsets!
the Dancing moms Star unveiled her new pink hair on Instagram, revealing to her nearly 14 million followers that she was inspired by a photo of a sunset.
"This turned out better in my imagination," the 17-year-old boy captioned the selfie.
Val Chmerkovskiy
Let your partner cut your hair? Now that is trust.
the DWTS Pro said goodbye to his curly hair with the help of his wife Jenna Johnson, and fellow dancer cut his locks for his Instagram television series.
"& # 39; Untitled … with Jenna & Val & # 39; Episode 1 … I love my wife, so I let her cut my hair," he wrote. "Let us know what videos you would like to see from us while we are in quarantine!"
Instagram / Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
There are some celebrities that you think will never join Instagram, like George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep; Johnny Depp would also have been on that list until the pirates of Caribbean Star stunned her fans by joining the social media platform, explaining her decision in an eight-minute video titled "Isolation,quot; that appeared to be filmed in a cave surrounded by candles.
In the video, Depp admitted, "I don't think I've ever felt a particular reason to (join social media) until now," and urged fans to "stay indoors,quot; while "looking for other ways to spend time with letters we've all received. "
