The Last Dance: Michael Jordan documentary series to be released in advance due to coronavirus

A highly anticipated documentary by Michael Jordan is released early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN announced Tuesday that The last Dance, which chronicles the NBA legend's career with the Chicago Bulls, would launch in April instead of June.

"As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still searching the world of sports to escape and enjoy a collective experience. We have heard calls from fans asking us to move forward on the release date of this series, and we are pleased to announce that we have been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that, ”the network said in a statement. .





"This project celebrates one of the best players and dynasties in history, and we hope it will serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fulfill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just to sports fans. "

The last Dance It will air for five weeks between April 19 and May 17, Sunday nights.

The 10-part series will be available to stream on Netflix outside of the US. USA

"In the fall of 1997, Michael Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and head coach Phil Jackson agreed to let an NBA Entertainment film crew follow the team throughout the season. The result would be a remarkable portrait of an iconic player and celebrated team: a portrait that is now revealed, more than two decades later, in The last DanceRead the ESPN description of the show.





The network says the series will trace Jordan's life from his childhood to "the culture change phenomenon created by Jordan and the Bulls."