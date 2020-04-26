The family of the star of & # 39; Duck Dynasty & # 39; Willie Robertson & # 39; shuddered & # 39; after being attacked in shooting

Instagram

The properties of the reality star in West Monroe, where his family stays during the quarantine, are hit by eight or ten bullets during the "broad daylight" shooting.

"Duck dynasty"star Willie RobertsonOn Friday, April 24, the family of the real reality television star in West Monroe, Louisiana, was shot with eight to ten bullets, and one of the shots went through the window of the room in the house where his son John Luke Robertson He lives with his wife Mary Kate McEachern and their young son.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but Willie admitted that the incident left the family feeling scared. "We were quite shocked," he said Sunday in an interview with the USA Today Network. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets on my property."

Willie's property and the houses on it are behind a fence and gate and are off the road. The 48-year-old man said several witnesses saw the truck, which the suspects were traveling in, passing through the property at least once before shooting at 2:33 p.m.

Willie said that many members of his family live in the house of him and his wife Korie during the closure of the coronavirus, including their daughter. Sadie Robertson and her new husband Christian Huff. Willie, however, "had just been going to the store when [the shooting] happened."

"No one was outside at the time, but everyone had been out about 5 minutes earlier," he shared. "It was in broad daylight." The Duck Commander CEO added that he is "100% certain" that the suspects were attacking his family or property, "but I don't know why."

No arrests have been made so far. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. "I have been in close contact with investigators," Willie said of the possible suspects. "It seems local to me, but I can't be sure."

Witnesses described one of the suspects, who was driving a white-on-brown or beige Ford F-250 with aftermarket tires and large tires, as a young white man in his late teens or early 20s. Other occupants are believed to have been in the vehicle, but a description is not available.

The suspects' vehicle was captured on surveillance footage.

