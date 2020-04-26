The divorce of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler was not due to "cheating,quot;

Sad news, Very cavallari Fans!

On Sunday, Kristin Cavallari shared the shocking news that she and Jay Cutler I decided to divorce. As many know, the two have been together for almost a decade and share three children: Camden Jack Cutler (7) Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4)

The couple's seventh wedding anniversary would have been in June.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to divorce," shared the reality personality on Instagram, along with a picture of her and the retired NFL star.

"We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of," his statement continued. "This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."