The divorce of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler was not due to "cheating,quot;

Sad news, Very cavallari Fans!
On Sunday, Kristin Cavallari shared the shocking news that she and Jay Cutler I decided to divorce. As many know, the two have been together for almost a decade and share three children: Camden Jack Cutler (7) Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4)
The couple's seventh wedding anniversary would have been in June.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to divorce," shared the reality personality on Instagram, along with a picture of her and the retired NFL star.
"We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of," his statement continued. "This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
Jay also shared the same statement on his Instagram account, along with a black and white image of him and The hills alum.
According to a source, the couple had been dealing with marriage problems for quite some time.
"This is not unexpected. They have been trying to make it work for a while," the source told E! News.
E fans! The show will know that the couple did not hold back on camera when it came to their relationship. Recently, the founder of Uncommon James spoke about some of his struggles with his marriage.
"Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great," he explained. "But really, they aren't. And that's bullshit. It's bullshit. However, that's what happens with marriage … they are ups and downs."
She added: "But in two months we could be here again … that's how we have always been, our entire relationship. It is what it is."
She expressed that "there is no perfect relationship."
"Jay and I have problems. I've always talked about it a lot," he shared. "We have to work on our relationship, so hearing him say that we are perfect is silly for me. We definitely have problems."
The source noted that "cheating,quot; was not a factor in his decision to separate.
During season 3, Kristin revealed that she had a strained relationship with her best friend, Kelly HendersonAfter cheating, the rumors swirled between her and Jay.
"When the second season aired, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having a love affair. I didn't think for a second that it was true," said Kristin. "It wasn't the actual accusations that they were having an affair that bothered me, but how Kelly did it."
The NFL star and Kelly denied the allegations on the matter.
To see the romance of Kristin and Jay in Very cavallari, you can catch up on all the episodes, here.