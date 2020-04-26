The cover of the descendants "Here Kitty Kitty" by Joe Exotic of Tiger King

Rock band The Offspring invited fans to a performance of Joe Exotic's song about Carole Baskin by Tiger king.

The four California-based pieces came together under lockdown to perform a socially distant version of "Here Kitty Kitty," the song attributed to Exotic in the Netflix documentary series, but actually performed by the Clinton Johnson Band.

With lead vocalist Dexter Holland and guitarist Noodles winking at the coronavirus crisis wearing face masks, drummer Pete Parada is seen playing in a tiger costume as other people dressed as cats join them for the performance.





"Like many of you, we are going a little crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces, and hopefully some of yours too," the band wrote.

"This song," Here Kitty Kitty, "was originally from the Clinton Johnson band, and * not * from anyone in that recent documentary in which we all find ourselves trapped."

They continued, "The wives of the descendants recently texted group messages, and while they all agreed that they really love their husbands, there are times when they feel like feeding us on tigers. In that spirit, we hope you enjoy this random song and video. "

"Here Kitty Kitty" refers to Exotic's theory that animal rights activist Baskin killed her second husband and fed a tiger.

The conservationist has denied any involvement in the disappearance of her former spouse, while Exotic, the titular "tiger king", is serving a 22-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill Baskin.