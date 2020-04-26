The coronavirus pandemic is receiving "full attention,quot; from the Gates Foundation

Microsoft founder Bill Gates expects his foundation to work "almost entirely,quot; on the coronavirus pandemic in the near future, the Financial times reported. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is endowed with $ 40 billion and has worked on the eradication of HIV, malaria, and polio. But Gates said the foundation has changed most of that approach to work on the coronavirus.

"This has the full attention of the foundation," Gates told the FOOT. "Even our non-health work, like higher education and K-12 (schools), is completely changed to see how online learning is facilitated."

The Gates Foundation has already pledged a total of $ 250 million "to support the development of diagnostics, therapies and vaccines; help strengthen African and South Asian health systems; and help mitigate the social and economic impacts of the virus." . The foundation is working with the World Health Organization and other health organizations worldwide.

"This emergency has distracted a lot of critical work in many, many areas," Gates said in the FOOT interview. "Fewer people who can go for routine immunization or immunization supply chains don't work well, that's hundreds of thousands of deaths right there. If we can't continue to receive malaria treatments effectively, that's a big rebound in malaria. "

Earlier this month, Gates criticized President Trump's plan to suspend funding for the WHO.

Stopping funding for the World Health Organization during a global health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing down the spread of COVID-19 and if that work stops, no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. – Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020

He said he believes the Trump administration will finally decide that the WHO "should probably get more money, not less money."

In 2015, Gates warned during a TED talk that the world was not ready for a global pandemic.

Gates left the position of Microsoft CEO in 2000 and left his full-time position at Microsoft in 2008 to focus on the foundation's work. Interestingly, during the pandemic, Gates became the primary target for disinformation of the coronavirus.