The contract & # 39; Pain in the A ** & # 39; Debra Messing really saved the series finale Will & Grace

Will and grace He aired his second series finale this week, 14 years after the show's first finale in 2006, and officially ended his career with a total of 11 seasons and 246 episodes. However, if star Debra Messing (Grace Adler) hadn't had a specific clause in her contract, things would have been extremely different.

According to series co-creator Max Mutchnick, Messing had a "pain in the a **" contract clause that required them to finish filming the final season at Christmas 2019. The producers forced him, and all four Stars of the show: Messing, Erick McCormack (Will Truman), Megan Mullally (Karen Walker) and Sean Hayes (Jack McFarland) filmed the final 18 episodes before 2020 began.

"Oh my gosh, thank goodness. It would have been the most unfinished feeling not to make it to the end of this season, "Mutchnick said. Weekly entertainment. “Thank God, Debra had in her contract that we had to finish before Christmas. I finally found the positive side in that really painful clause. "

Most of the television shows on network television had a traditional filming schedule that you usually see them wrapping up filming for a season in March or April. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hollywood shutdown, most shows had to stop production weeks before filming the season finale.

That forced many shows to end their season with great suspense and unfinished stories.

Mutchnick says they had some trouble with the retrospective that aired immediately after the finale. He says they weren't done with that when everything was closed, and it was not easy to reach the goal "with the world closed."

Mutchnick also spoke about the dispute between Messing and Mullally that caused Mullally to miss two episodes during the final season. He said the program always works under a motto where "it's all about the job." Staying true to that, Mutchnick said he would keep the media out of what happened on set this year.

However, Max Mutchnick admitted that the dispute between Debra Messing and Megan Mullally made things difficult during the final season, but the show's permanent legacy is more important than a "temporary dispute."



