Donald trump Image: Getty Donald trump

I honestly have no idea who spoke at my university graduation ceremony. Partly because I was hungover and partly because my graduation class consisted of Something like 6,000 students and how my last name starts with ‘Yes He was sitting quite far back, and therefore very unlikely to pay attention, regardless of who was talking.

1,000 cadets at West Point will not have that luxury it seems, as the president has was clarified he will be giving the start address there in JuneAlthough there were no such plans at the time he made his announcement.

According to The New York Times, West Point cadets were sent home over spring break, and while talking about a delay ceremony in June, nothing had solidified by university officials when Trump announced he would be talking.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

"I'm doing it at West Point, which I look forward to. I did it last year in the Air Force." Triumph said, after being asked about Mike Pence's upcoming graduation speech at the Air Force Academy, "I did it in Annapolis. I did it at the Coast Guard Academy and I'm doing it at West Point. And I guess … they will drift apart. They will have a great distance, so it will look very different from what it seemed. "

Thus, plans were put in place to bring 1,000 West Point cadets across the country back to New York, the covid-19 worst-hit location in the United States.. "He is the commander in chief, that is his decision" said Sue Fulton, West Point graduate, to The times, "The cadets are certainly excited about the opportunity to have something like the classic graduation, standing together, tossing their hats into the air." Whether or not they're excited to be forced to listen to Trump speak to them for God's sake how long, she didn't say.

G / O Media may receive a commission

As of now, there is a military ban personal Travel in the states through June 30, which should be removed the 1,000 cadets and the faculty and the staff who will need to travel to attend the ceremony, so there is still a chance that Tump is speaking with empty chairs placed at least six feet away if the exemption It will not be awarded.

Undoubtedly West Point graduates, as well as graduates from each institution, have he worked tirelessly and they absolutely deserve that their achievements are celebrated and marked in a significant way however your physical and mental health and safety should be placed on top the thirst for pomp and circumstance coming from the man in the White House, who surely use the address as an opportunity to praise yours achievements while alone nodding at the hard work they have done.