The best streaming services for watching TV and movies

The ability to see what you want, when you want it, has contributed to the success of streaming services.

Also, there are generally no announcements to interrupt shows. Now more than ever, the compulsive clock has changed our viewing habits.

Of course, there is also the small problem of programming. In addition to accessing a range of movies that aren't the latest, streaming platforms thrive on how captivating their shows are.

Disney +

How to look: Compatible TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, smartphone, Apple TV (4th generation +), Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Roku

Price per month: £ 5.99

Price per year: £ 59.99

How many screens: Four

Possible downloads? yes

4K available? yes

Free Trial? Seven days

Featured shows: The Simpsons, Star Wars, The Mandalorian, Wonderful, Pixar and Disney Movies

Disney's new streaming service has a variety of desirable content, including Pixar movies, Marvel movies and series, Disney's own TV shows and spin-offs, and Disney + originals like the The Lady and the Tramp live action movie. There is also National Geographic.

The price is high and the interface extremely simple and pleasant to use with a banner of featured content and titles grouped into categories to facilitate search. If you have a compatible TV, you can watch directly using the Disney + app (some Samsung and LG TVs already have the app with more available), but there are apps for almost all streaming and game console devices as well.

If you have a 4K TV, some of the content is available at this higher resolution and in various formats, plus surround sound technology is available in some cases. Disney + is undoubtedly successful, with over 50 million subscribers worldwide in no time.

Sky on demand

How to look: Sky Q, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Apple and Android smartphones, Xbox, PlayStation, TV box NOW

Price per month: It varies according to the channels.

Price per year: It varies according to the channels.

How many screens: Not specified

Possible downloads? yes

4K available? Only on TV

Free Trial? No

Featured shows: Succession, game of Thrones, Westworld, Chernobyl, Save me, Brass

Much of Sky's production is broadcast programming, broadcast through a satellite dish. But there are also a significant number of movies and shows that are only available to download or stream, either in the Sky box or via the Sky Go app, which also allows live streaming of some Sky channels.

This is Sky TV on Demand, and some content is available in 4K resolution through the Sky Q box only. There are over 1,000 hours of content from various Sky channels, including many box sets.

Netflix

How to look: Compatible TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, Apple and Android smartphones, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Roku

Price per month: From £ 5.99 per month

Price per year: N / A

How many screens: It varies according to the plan.

Possible downloads? yes

4K available? yes

Free Trial? No

Featured shows: The crown, Better call Saul, Ozark, Tiger king, Making a murderer, Sex education, House of cards, Narcos, Fargo, Grace and Frankie, Strange things, Rome, the Irish, After life

Netflix has a wide variety of movies and series, including many original Netflix shows or exclusive to the platform.

There are three plans: Basic at £ 5.99 a month, meaning you can only watch on one screen at a time, and there is no high definition (HD) content, just standard definition. The standard plan is £ 8.99, and you can watch it on two screens, with content available in HD. Premium costs £ 11.99 a month and allows you to stream on four devices at the same time, with movies and programming available in HD or even 4K.

There is no free trial in the UK, although like most of the services here you can cancel at any time. Netflix's interface is similar to Amazon Prime. Both are simple and the main problem is deciding what to look at. The drama doesn't improve much The crownand the current successful documentary, Tiger king It is compelling to see it.

Amazon Prime Video

How to look: Compatible TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, smartphone, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Roku

Price per month: £ 7.99

Price per year: £ 79

How many screens: Three

Possible downloads? yes

4K available? yes

Free Trial? 30 days

Featured shows: Star Trek Picard, The wonderful lady maisel, Treadstone, Modern love, Sneaky pete, Boys, American gods, The great journey

At first glance, Amazon Prime seems more expensive than some services. However, Prime Video is part of the complete Amazon Prime package, which includes free next-day delivery on a large number of products. In addition, the range of programs offered is very wide, with a large number of essential titles, from light comedy to science fiction.

It is also easy to rent or buy other titles, including the latest movies. The interface is easy to use and effective. Searching for the title or genre you want is simple, although sometimes the range of options available can be overwhelming.

Apple TV +

How to look: Compatible TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, smartphone, Apple TV (4th generation +), Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Roku

Price per month: £ 4.99

Price per year: £ 49.99

How many screens: Six

Possible downloads? yes

4K available? yes

Free Trial? Seven days

Featured shows: Amazing stories, The morning show, See, Mythical mission, Dickinson, For all humanity, Server

Apple's own programming service is very competitively priced. In fact, if you buy a new iPhone, iPad or Apple TV transmission box, among others, you get your first-year subscription for free. Apple's service is based on a series of original movies and series, and while this started from a low number, it's growing. It works through the Apple TV app, which is incredibly easy to use, and folds into other channels, including update services like BBC iPlayer.

Most, if not all, Apple TV + originals are made in 4K resolution, making everything look lush and detailed. Like Prime, Apple's TV app provides access to thousands of movies and shows that are available to buy or rent.

Quibi

How to look: Apple and Android phones

Price per month: £ 7.99 per month

Price per year: £ 95.88

How many screens: N / A

Possible downloads? yes

4K available? No

Free Trial? 90 days

Featured shows: Survive, Most dangerous game

The last transmission service is Quibi (pronounced kwibbee) which is short for "quick bites". As such it is designed to be viewed on your phone and all programs are short and less than 10 minutes. The smart thing about the app is that the content adjusts to fill the screen depending on whether you are holding your phone in landscape or portrait orientation.

Of course, the brevity of productions is ideal for travel or downtime when your drinking buddy is late, but none of the arrangements are exactly the current world. Still, the generous three-month free trial may be enough to hook viewers. Although only on phones for now, Quibi intends to be available on televisions in the coming months.

BritBox

How to look: Compatible TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Apple or Android smartphone, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast

Price per monthh: £ 5.99 per month

Price per year: £ 71.88

How many screens: Unlimited

Possible downloads? Not yet

4K available? No

Free Trial? 30 days

Featured shows: Doctor who, Victoria Wood as seen on television, Peep show, Happy Valley, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Downton Abbey, Broadchurch, Prime Suspect, Absolutely Fabulous, Fawlty Towers, Little Britain

As the name implies, this is home to British content, which offers more British boxes than anyone else, the company claims.

Excluding children's content, there are 289 British show box sets here, compared to Netflix's 162. The shows on offer are so far classic shows (including over 600 episodes of Doctor who) but the original schedule will follow. Like other services, there are no ads, which means that the original seen on ITV, Channel 4 or Channel 5 is not seen. There are parts of the interface that could be improved, such as the A-Z screen that takes time to navigate.

The verdict: streaming services

There are so many streaming services available now, there is almost a guarantee that you will find something to look at, although subscribing to all of them is not cheap. Disney + has the best subsequent catalog of any service, securely on all Pixar and Disney movies. Beyond that, it is a discussion between Amazon Prime and Netflix. Both have an unmissable schedule, although the additional attraction of Amazon's free shopping day deliveries is attractive.

