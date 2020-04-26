The best online classes to keep you quarantined

Photo: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash Photo: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Coursera offers online courses on a wide variety of topics related to business, languages, math, health sciences, web development, and more. They work in partnership with reputable universities and reputable companies, such as IBM, Johns Hopkins University, and NYU, and offer certification and master's programs in addition to courses for getting your feet wet on a new subject that interests you.

In addition to learning about algorithms, financial markets, nutrition, and entrepreneurship, you can also take classes as a Certificate program developed by Google That will prepare you for an entry-level job in IT.

Master class

Do you want to learn to be a more fun writer, become a makeup professional, or be an investigative journalist?

Celebrities and bestselling authors, journalists, politicians, successful entrepreneurs, and musicians teach courses on Master class, which you can access for $ 15 per month. You can learn about Sara Blakely's venture, who became the world's youngest billionaire after launching Spanx, humor writing bestseller David Sedaris, creative writing by Margaret Atwood, author of The Maid's Taleand Timbaland production and beatmaking, among dozens of other courses.

