The best online classes to keep you quarantined

Bradley Lamb
If you find yourself with more free time than you normally have thanks to endless orders to stay home, this may be a good opportunity to learn how to slow down, enjoy a new hobby, or learn a new skill.

You're not sure where to start? There are tons of online classes for just about anything you can think of, plus plenty of gyms and yoga studios and the like that have temporarily migrated all of their classes to the web. These are just options to keep you in mental (and / or physical) form while distancing yourself socially.

Coursera

Illustration for the article entitled These online courses will prevent you from losing your mind in quarantine "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80, q_80, w_80 / vib11modb8bms1qvmlda.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/vib11modb8bms1qvmlda.jpg 320w, https: //i.kinja- img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/vib11modb8bms1qvmlda.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto , fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / vib11modb8bms1qvmlda.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/vib11modb8bms1qvmlda.jpg 1600w "draggable auto "data-chomp-id =" vib11modb8bms1qvmlda "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled These online courses will prevent you from losing your mind in quarantine "data-anim-src =" http: / /theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Photo: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Coursera offers online courses on a wide variety of topics related to business, languages, math, health sciences, web development, and more. They work in partnership with reputable universities and reputable companies, such as IBM, Johns Hopkins University, and NYU, and offer certification and master's programs in addition to courses for getting your feet wet on a new subject that interests you.

In addition to learning about algorithms, financial markets, nutrition, and entrepreneurship, you can also take classes as a Certificate program developed by Google That will prepare you for an entry-level job in IT.

Master class

Do you want to learn to be a more fun writer, become a makeup professional, or be an investigative journalist?

Celebrities and bestselling authors, journalists, politicians, successful entrepreneurs, and musicians teach courses on Master class, which you can access for $ 15 per month. You can learn about Sara Blakely's venture, who became the world's youngest billionaire after launching Spanx, humor writing bestseller David Sedaris, creative writing by Margaret Atwood, author of The Maid's Taleand Timbaland production and beatmaking, among dozens of other courses.

AIM Adventure U

Illustration for the article entitled These online courses will prevent you from losing your mind in quarantine "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80, q_80, w_80 / s6bho37cqyt0qrif61pg.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/s6bho37cqyt0qrif61pg.jpg 320w, https: //i.kinja img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/s6bho37cqyt0qrif61pg.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto , fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / s6bho37cqyt0qrif61pg.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" s6bho37cqyt0qrif61pg "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled These online courses will prevent you from losing quarantined head "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Photo: AIM Adventure U

People who do outdoor activities and are super active find it difficult to be told to stay indoors at all costs. AIM Adventure U– run by the same company that owns magazines like Backpacking, Climbing, SKIING, and Yoga journaloffers online courses to help you reach your outdoor goals while training inside your own home, such as yoga for skiers. They also offer classes to help you strengthen your body to defend against possible injuries, learn to Tie knots, learn how identify and collect non-toxic plants on the way, and repair your own equipment. Many of the classes cost $ 100 or less.

Rosetta Stone

Illustration for the article entitled These online courses will prevent you from losing your mind in quarantine "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80, q_80, w_80 / tnmk9ibtx2rhtomniqy0.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/tnmk9ibtx2rhtomniqy0.jpg 320w, https: //i.kin img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/tnmk9ibtx2rhtomniqy0.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto , fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / tnmk9ibtx2rhtomniqy0.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/tnmk9ibtx2rhtomniqy auto "data-chomp-id =" tnmk9ibtx2rhtomniqy0 "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled These online courses will prevent you from losing your mind in quarantine "data-anim-src =" http: / /theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Photo: Join Lūsiņa on Unsplash

The best way to learn a new language is simple: practice. Practice even if you think you sound stupid, even if you know you're making tons of mistakes, and even when it's difficult and exhausting.

If you find yourself some free hours to kill every day, start a new language with Rosetta Stone. They offer monthly subscriptions as well as a lifetime subscription to all the language classes they offer for a total of $ 199. Languages ​​include Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Portuguese, Swedish, Mandarin, Hebrew and many more. You can start from scratch or, if you have any basis in a language, start somewhere that is more aligned with your level.

Do you want to learn more passively when your brain needs a break from active exercises? I discovered that watching Netflix shows in Spanish from Spain and Mexico has greatly improved my vocabulary and understanding of the language. Over the past two years, I have made a concerted effort to watch Spanish programs with Spanish subtitles, rewind when I miss a detail, and take the time to translate words I don't know. I now live in Mexico City, so I constantly practice as part of my daily life, and I have no doubt that the consumption of Spanish media exponentially improved my understanding between trips to Latin America.

Lynda.com

Illustration for the article entitled These online courses will prevent you from losing your mind in quarantine "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80, q_80, w_80 / doexsejzievkikh9jnws.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/doexsejzievkikh9jnws.png 320w, https: //i.kinja- img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/doexsejzievkikh9jnws.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto , fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / doexsejzievkikh9jnws.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" doexsejzievkikh9jnws "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled These online courses will prevent you from losing quarantined head "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Screenshot: Lynda.com

Lynda.comNow part of LinkedIn, it offers access to thousands of online courses to teach you everything from photography basics to advanced photoshop skills, graphic design, the basics of starting an independent business of any kind, and several different coding languages.

Lynda offers a free one-month trial to anyone who wants to give it a try, then memberships start at $ 20 / mo thereafter. Short on money but still need to develop your skill set? Some major libraries subscribe to Lynda.com, so check your local branch website before registering.

Where to find yoga classes

Illustration for the article entitled These online courses will prevent you from losing your mind in quarantine "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80, q_80, w_80 / b21tcjt05xwizonj78bn.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/b21tcjt05xwizonj78bn.jpg 320w, https: //i.kinja- img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/b21tcjt05xwizonj78bn.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto , fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / b21tcjt05xwizonj78bn.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/b21tcjt05xwizonj78bn.jpg 1600w auto "data-chomp-id =" b21tcjt05xwizonj78bn "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled These online courses will prevent you from losing your mind in quarantine "data-anim-src =" http: / /theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Photo: Avrielle Suleiman on Unsplash

Do you need to stay active? Many gyms and yoga studios, as well as individual instructors, have turned to online-only courses to keep their students mentally and physically well while not being allowed to enter the studios. If you have a local studio that you can support, check their website first! Small businesses need our support more than ever right now, as it is unclear when they can reopen.

If you're new to yoga or don't have a local studio to work with, don't worry, there are still options for you. Core Power Yoga, which has studios across the country, has done a handful of classes available for free on their website, and they're also free live streaming classes several times a day on YouTube. Gaia also offers on-demand yoga and meditation classes for $ 12 or less per month.

