The best online classes to keep you quarantined

Photo: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
Coursera offers online courses on a wide variety of topics related to business, languages, math, health sciences, web development, and more. They work in partnership with reputable universities and reputable companies, such as IBM, Johns Hopkins University, and NYU, and offer certification and master's programs in addition to courses for getting your feet wet on a new subject that interests you.
In addition to learning about algorithms, financial markets, nutrition, and entrepreneurship, you can also take classes as a
Certificate program developed by Google That will prepare you for an entry-level job in IT.
Master class
Sling TV Blue is now free during prime time, NFL Network …
Do you want to learn to be a more fun writer, become a makeup professional, or be an investigative journalist?
Celebrities and bestselling authors, journalists, politicians, successful entrepreneurs, and musicians teach courses on
, which you can access for $ 15 per month. You can learn about Master class Sara Blakely's venture, who became the world's youngest billionaire after launching Spanx, humor writing bestseller David Sedaris, creative writing by Margaret Atwood, author of The Maid's Taleand Timbaland production and beatmaking, among dozens of other courses.
AIM Adventure U
Photo: AIM Adventure U
People who do outdoor activities and are super active find it difficult to be told to stay indoors at all costs.
AIM Adventure U– run by the same company that owns magazines like Backpacking, Climbing, SKIING, and Yoga journaloffers online courses to help you reach your outdoor goals while training inside your own home, such as yoga for skiers. They also offer classes to help you strengthen your body to defend against possible injuries, learn to Tie knots, learn how identify and collect non-toxic plants on the way, and repair your own equipment. Many of the classes cost $ 100 or less.
Rosetta Stone
Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission.
Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.
Photo: Join Lūsiņa on Unsplash
The best way to learn a new language is simple: practice. Practice even if you think you sound stupid, even if you know you're making tons of mistakes, and even when it's difficult and exhausting.
If you find yourself some free hours to kill every day, start a new language with
Rosetta Stone. They offer monthly subscriptions as well as a lifetime subscription to all the language classes they offer for a total of $ 199. Languages include Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Portuguese, Swedish, Mandarin, Hebrew and many more. You can start from scratch or, if you have any basis in a language, start somewhere that is more aligned with your level.
Do you want to learn more passively when your brain needs a break from active exercises? I discovered that watching Netflix shows in Spanish from Spain and Mexico has greatly improved my vocabulary and understanding of the language. Over the past two years, I have made a concerted effort to watch Spanish programs with Spanish subtitles, rewind when I miss a detail, and take the time to translate words I don't know. I now live in Mexico City, so I constantly practice as part of my daily life, and I have no doubt that the consumption of Spanish media exponentially improved my understanding between trips to Latin America.
Lynda.com
Screenshot: Lynda.com
Lynda.comNow part of LinkedIn, it offers access to thousands of online courses to teach you everything from photography basics to advanced photoshop skills, graphic design, the basics of starting an independent business of any kind, and several different coding languages.
Lynda offers a free one-month trial to anyone who wants to give it a try, then memberships start at $ 20 / mo thereafter. Short on money but still need to develop your skill set? Some major libraries subscribe to Lynda.com, so check your local branch website before registering.
Where to find yoga classes
Photo: Avrielle Suleiman on Unsplash
Do you need to stay active? Many gyms and yoga studios, as well as individual instructors, have turned to online-only courses to keep their students mentally and physically well while not being allowed to enter the studios. If you have a local studio that you can support, check their website first! Small businesses need our support more than ever right now, as it is unclear when they can reopen.
If you're new to yoga or don't have a local studio to work with, don't worry, there are still options for you. Core Power Yoga, which has studios across the country, has done a handful of
classes available for free on their website, and they're also free live streaming classes several times a day on YouTube. Gaia also offers on-demand yoga and meditation classes for $ 12 or less per month.