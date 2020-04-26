The best limited series for television lovers.

THey, tell us about our most valuable asset, which means that even the most devoted television fans might not be willing to strike up a long-term relationship with content for six to 10 seasons every time they start a new series.

Some will happily immerse themselves in television monsters like Grey's Anatomy – which in February of last year exceeded ER as the highest-rated primetime medical drama on American television – Modern Familyor Big Bang Theory. Others, however, are left looking for something a little more compact.

Enter limited series, which allow viewers to experience excitement, drama, and resolution, all in a reasonable number of episodes. The format has more than one advantage: Limited series, by nature, give up while ahead, rather than waiting for an inevitable cancellation to bring things to a disappointing end.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

Without further ado, here are the best limited series to captivate television lovers:

Amazing (Netflix)

Based on the 2015 news article An incredible rape story – which itself analyzed a series of violations in Washington and Colorado between 2008 and 2011 – Amazing It is a sexual assault that portrays the guts and ranges from its impact on the lives of survivors to its place in the American justice system. Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, Kaitlyn Dever, and Danielle Macdonald form a powerful cast and make the series very engaging.

read more

The bonfire of fate (Netflix)

This French miniseries is a dramatization of the 1897 fire that devastated Le Bazar de la Charité (the Bazaar of Charity), a charity fundraising event held in Paris. More than 120 people, mostly women, died in the fire. More than eight episodes, the show shows fire and its aftermath through the lives of three women.

When they see us (Netflix)

Created, directed and co-written by Ava DuVernay, When they see us it is based on the Central Park Jogger case of 1989, which led to the unjust conviction of five men. The independent He called it "an informative and exciting watch that comes at just the right time."

Chernobyl (HBO in the US, Sky Atlantic in the UK)

This historical drama based on the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster premiered in May 2019 with generally positive reviews, and won Best Limited Series at the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. The independent He considered it "timely, gloomy, intelligent and convincing", and "a triumph of a disaster".

Sharp objects (HBO in the US, Sky Atlantic in the UK)

Based on Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name, Sharp objects starring Amy Adams as an alcoholic reporter investigating the murders of two teenagers in her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri. Suspense and tense to the end.

Little fires everywhere (Hulu)

This adaptation of Celeste Ng's novel of the same name, directed by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, was released on Hulu in March 2020. It follows the intertwined lives of Elena Richardson and Mia Warren, two mothers in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and yes, arson is definitely part of the equation.

read more

Fosse / Verdon (FX)

This acclaimed biographical miniseries centers on the relationship between director and choreographer Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and actress and dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). It was the talk of the 2019 awards season, so if you haven't seen it yet, now is the time.

Escape in Dannemora (Show time)

In 2015, two convicts escaped from the Clinton Correctional Center in Dannemora, a village located in New York State. Learn all about it in this seven-part role play.

Watchers (HBO in the US, Sky Atlantic in the UK)

The HBO television adaptation of the DC Comics series of the same name launched in 2019 with great success. Creator Damon Lindelof has made it clear that he is not ready for a second season, so feel free to watch and watch this one again.

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

OK, I don't know about you, but when I hear "Ryan Murphy", "Joan Crawford" and "Bette Davis" in the same sentence, I tend to pay attention. Co-created by Murphy, this eight-part series documents the rivalry between the two actresses, with Jessica Lange as Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Davis.

read more

Ted Bundy: falling in love with a murderer (Video from Amazon Prime)

Launched in January 2020, this true crime documentary series includes interviews with Ted Bundy's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall as well as daughter Molly. Crucially Ted Bundy: falling in love with a murderer aims to rethink the history of the serial killer's crimes with an emphasis on the women he harmed. A valuable addition to the true criminal genre.

The spy (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen plays the late Eli Cohen, a Mossad agent who operated in Syria in the 1960s. A good opportunity to see Baron Cohen, the man behind characters like Ali G and Borat, portray him directly in a dramatic performance.

The plot against America (HBO)

Winona Ryder, Anthony Boyle, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, and more star in this adaptation of Philip Roth's 2004 novel of the same name. In this drama of alternative history, the United States is nazified and ruled by an anti-Semitic demagogue. The program has just concluded in the USA. USA With positive reviews, who have considered it essential and timely.

Estate (A B C)

Get ready for some time travel: This 1977 miniseries, based on the 1976 novel Roots: the saga of an American family by Alex Haley, it restarted in 2016 on the History Channel. The 1977 show, which originally aired on ABC in the United States, won the Peabody Award. It is considered a cultural phenomenon and documents the history of slavery in the United States. The 2016 version issued positive reviews and brought the Estate narrative back to the forefront.

read more

Status of the situation (BBC One)

If you like journalistic dramas, a gift awaits you. This 2003 six-part series focuses on a newspaper investigation into two apparently unconnected deaths, and the conspiracy behind it all. Starring John Simm, David Morrissey, Kelly Macdonald, Bill Nighy, James McAvoy, and many more. He was later remade in a movie starring Russell Crowe and Ben Affleck, which does not compare to the original.

Patrick Melrose (Showtime in the United States, Sky Atlantic in the United Kingdom)

Benedict Cumberbatch's performance as the title character earned him rave reviews and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Miniseries. Based on Patrick St Aubyn's semi-autobiographical novels, Patrick Melrose, the series has been hailed as an insightful description of addiction, trauma, and privilege.

That (A B C)

Before the 2017 movie, there was the adaptation of Tommy Lee Wallace's 1990 Stephen King novel, starring an unforgettable Tim Curry as the terrifying Pennywise. Like our contemporary It's chapter one and It's chapter two, was launched in two parts: one focused on the youngest protagonists and the other that shows them as adults.

left Created with Sketch.



Right Created with Sketch.



1/31 Ben and Kate It's worth looking for one of the short-lived comedies that, in hindsight, had one of the top A-list creative teams. Starring Dakota Johnson, pre-Fifty Shades, Oscar-winning screenwriter Nat Faxon and the British comedian. Ridiculously funny Lucy Punch and with Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) on her writing team, Ben and Kate revolved around two adult brothers living under one roof. From a simple situation comedy premise, it turned into a wonderfully silly, rich, humane ensemble comedy. That it was canceled after 16 episodes, despite the talent at work, must have left Fox Television kicking itself. AW 02/31 Casual If you are looking for a quick and easy watch with impressive credentials, can we suggest the Casual directed by Jason Reitman? The sitcom, which follows a newly single mother living with her brother and daughter, may not be the most transgressor, but it retains the laughs and charm throughout its entire four seasons. JS 3/31 Champions A cruelly restricted Mindy Kaling comedy, Champions raised the silliness of his work on The Office and his own series, The Mindy Project, while stimulating the heart. Anders Holm, Andy Favreau, and Josie Totah were the unlikely trio coming together in an awkward life situation, triggering an inevitable comedy. He took a played premise and revitalized it, and it really should have lasted longer than it did. AW 4/31 The return It was a brave move for Lisa Kudrow to make this gem goal her first starring television role after the end of Friends. The fake documentary follows a comedy star, Valerie Cherish, as she desperately tries to regain relevance with a new television show. It's terribly awkward, so much so that it makes Ricky Gervais's office feel like a comfortable watch, but it's also full of poignancy and depth. It was canceled after just one season, but a growing cult status led to an equally brilliant second outing a decade later. AP 5/31 Dark Dark is a Nordic mystery cube with cliffs the size of Lost, Dark is a Rubik's mystery cube that masterfully combines two genres: the case of a missing child and time travel. Netflix rolled the dice with this high-concept drama that will conclude with a third and final season. JS Netflix 6/31 Detroiters Tim Robinson's bizarre sketch show I Think You Should Leave was a huge hit for Netflix last year; his short-lived comedy, in which Veep's Sam Richardson portrayed two incompetent advertising vendors, deserved praise. It is a wonder. LC 7/31 Illustrated Before everyone else knew it, Laura Dern was almost exclusively loved in Post-Jurassic Park, before the age of Big Little Lies for her work on HBO's Enlightened. She gives one of the best TV performances of all time as a troubled businesswoman after a breakdown. After leaving a health retreat convinced that she has been healed, she is determined to be morally good and ultimately save the world, but she must deal with her own hatred and disappointment beforehand. From tragicomedy genius Mike White, Enlightened is brilliant and anger-inducing, but ultimately incredibly hopeful. He combined all the painful monotony and crushing blows of life into one succinct two-season run, and since then little has achieved his melancholic wonder. AW 8/31 The Eric Andre Show Eric Andre is the undisputed champion of nihilistic comedy. Eric Andre Show is the perfect platform for your absurd chaos brand to flourish. Playing both the victim and the author of violent skits, bizarre monologues, and disastrous interviews (with celebrities and suspects), he created a show like no other. JC 9/31 flowers Who would have thought that a comedy about depression could be so much fun? Well, the fun can be over the top, although this tragicomedy is often eerily funny. Starting with a failed suicide attempt, the show gets darker and more fun as it progresses. Starring Julian Barratt and Olivia Colman, Flowers is a refreshing and original work. JC 10/31 The girlfriend experience The first season of this original Starz series is Bold TV, which tells the story of a lawyer-in-training (Riley Keough) who looks like a high-level sex worker. By asking tough questions about desire, sexuality, and power, The Girlfriend Experience is obscene in the best and most disturbing ways. LC 11/31 Green wing Well, watching a series set in a hospital may not be what you're craving right now, but Green Wing might be the medicine you're looking for. Loved when it first aired in 2004, the wacky sitcom has been unfairly off the radar in recent years. There's nothing like it thanks to the wacky creations of Michelle Gomez, Mark Heap and Pippa Haywood. JS 12/31 Stop and set fire Although she doesn't yet have the A-list status she deserves, Mackenzie Davis is one of the best actors of her generation. His role as a leading-edge coding genius in Halt and Catch Fire, along with an equally bizarre cast of weirdos, is proof of that. This wonderful drama is apparently about the computer revolution of the eighties, although in reality it is much more than that. – AP 13/31 High maintenance Adapted from a web series by Ben Sinclair and Katja Blichfeld, High Maintenance is a vibrant, customer-centric anthology series from an eccentric New York herb distributor. Writing, acting, music and directing are top notch, and it is also one of the most racially, sexually and culturally diverse programs on television. LC 14/31 The last tango in Halifax Everyone say hi to Sally Wainwright. No one does television with more warmth, wit and insight than the Yorkshire director, who is also responsible for the fantastic Happy Valley. Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi play Celia and Alan, a couple reunited in their seventies after 60 years apart, but this is an ensemble piece from start to finish. Like Celia's formidable daughter Caroline, a director who accepts the fact that she's a lesbian, Sarah Lancashire offers one of the best performances in recent years. And Nicola Walker also shines, like her shirt-step sister, Gillian. If you think Last Tango in Halifax is for older viewers only, you're stealing a lot of joy. AP 15/31 Looking A low-key win set in the San Francisco gay community, Looking was likely knocked down by his lack of showmanship. This was a show with little soap or glamor, its dramatic stakes admirably ordinary. However, he felt wonderfully human, with revealing Jonathan Groff in the lead role and strong support from people like Russell Tovey and Raúl Castillo. AW 16/31 Love Sick Lovesick has a lot to do, namely the indelible plot, which sees Dylan (Johnny Fynn) forced to contact all of his previous sexual partners after being diagnosed with chlamydia (hence the original title for the series: Removal of Scrotum). . The way creator Tom Edge plays with linearity means that what would normally be another sitcom becomes the source of the kind of analysis generally reserved for complex dramas. JS 17/31 The OA The OA was very much a series that danced at its own pace: a high-concept series that combined the cerebral with the magical in a way that we can only assume made David Lynch smile. Be careful: Netflix swung the ax on this show much earlier than it deserved. JS 18/31 Others A short-lived fantasy series by Glen Morgan and James Wong, former X-Files alumni who would create the Final Destination franchise, The Others is the best show you've ever heard of. Revolving around a group of amateur psychics, it was shown in a night time slot on Channel 5 two decades ago, and it was a pleasingly high concept from the start. The episodes involved Jack the Ripper, the haunted wallpaper, and ghosts on planes, every hour possessed that cold, Canadian-made, perpetually autumnal chill. AW 19/31 Telephone shop This quirky comedy had a simple setup, following four workers and their boss during the day-to-day work of a phone shop. Our protagonist Christopher negotiates the boisterous behavior of his colleagues Ashley and Jerwayne, the discomfort of his coworker Janine, and appeases a particularly challenging boss. All while trying to sell some phones. JC 20/31 Rectify A read of Rectify's premise will appeal to you: Daniel Holden (Aden Young), jailed as a teenager for the rape and murder of a girl, spends 19 years on death row before new DNA tests question the verdict. . However, their release and subsequent assimilation into society will not be easy; Many of the citizens are convinced that he is guilty. Ray McKinnon's rarely seen drama is one of television's best-kept secrets. JS 21/31 Estate An updated version of the 1977 series, which proved to be a watershed moment on American television, the new Roots preserves the impact and brutality of its predecessor. Telling the story of Kunta Kinte, a member of the Gambian tribe selling himself as a slave in the United States, Roots tells the story of millions, framed in the story of a family tree. Unblinking, horrifyingly graphic, and a rendering that profoundly affects human suffering, the updated Roots is an essential watch. JC 22/31 The shield This critically praised police drama remains largely unknown, most likely because all of its seven seasons ran on the then little-known cable channel FX. Drawing inspiration from the real-life Rampart scandal of the 1990s, The Shield follows a four-man Strike Team that takes advantage of the drug war to get rich. Alabama 23/31 Strident This taboo-breaking comedy follows aspiring journalist Annie as she reunites against nasty bosses, uncompromising boyfriends, and embarrassed trolls. You might come to laugh, but some of the most emotional stories will leave you crying. Alabama 24/31 The sinner A pulsating and captivating series of detectives, now in its third iteration. The premise is quite simple: what makes apparently ordinary people commit terrible crimes? The answer, however, is always complicated. A slow burner, spinning and spinning as each season progresses, The Sinner consistently offers mesmerizing endings. The performances of Bill Pullman, playing a troublesome detective, and Jessica Biel, a woman accused of murder in the first series, are highlights. JC 25/31 Skam This drama series for Norwegian teens, think Skins, with less drugs and better acting, is phenomenally successful in some corners of the Internet. It was set up at exactly the same time, at the minute, as it aired, and fans were able to see the update on each character's social media accounts as the plot unfolded. However, it wasn't just a gimmick, even if you didn't follow all of Tumblr's tertiary drama, this show offered a clever and unwavering look at the messy lives of contemporary teens. 26/31 Top of the lake This Jane Campion drama is a creepy and dark story about missing women. It takes patience, but the grumpy thriller is worth waiting for. Elisabeth Moss is fascinating as a completely dysfunctional but ruthless detective and the ending is one of the most explosive in television history. Alabama 27/31 Treme The slow pace of this fiercely humanistic series about post-Katrina New Orleans has become something of a joke among television writers, inspiring mildly derogatory jokes in 30 Rock and BoJack Horseman. They're wrong: David Simon's music-infused drama is a brilliant work of art and a worthy follow-up to The Wire. LC 28/31 Undone Devastated that BoJack Horseman & # 39; s finished? Hook your car to Undone, the new series from its creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg. Like BoJack, Undone refuses to shy away from difficult questions, this time following a girl named Alma (voiced by Rosa Salazar) who gains the ability to manipulate time after a near-fatal car accident. JS 29/31 Forgotten Forget Broadchurch: This criminal drama not only provided an impressive first season, but capitalized on its success with not one, but two worthy followings. Follow two detectives, played by Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar, as they solve murder cases in London. It is time for Walker to get Olivia Colman recognition. JS 30/31 West For fans of immersive and deeply informative documentaries, The West by Stephen Ives is a must-see. Ken Burns is an executive producer, but the 1996 PBS documentary has received far less attention than any of his own directing work. Peter Coyote tells an uplifting story of the American West, presenting the tragic situation of the Native Americans, the battles with the conquistadors and later the Mexicans, the effort to connect the two coasts, and the stories of the civil war. The West paints a vivid image of a land filled with natural beauty and violent turmoil. It is the definitive story of the American West. JC 31/31 What we do in the shadows The equally underrated Taika Waititi movie spin-off of the same name uses the same set and fake-style footage. Jemaine Clement (a star of the film) adapts it for the small screen and writes (along with Waititi) an expressionless script layered with great pop culture references, regularly ridiculing tropes of the vampire and horror genre. Three typical vampires and one energetic day vampire share a home on Staten Island. A documentary team follows them in their doomed attempts to adapt to 21st century American life. JC

1/31 Ben and Kate It's worth looking for one of the short-lived comedies that, in hindsight, had one of the top A-list creative teams. Starring Dakota Johnson, pre-Fifty Shades, Oscar-winning screenwriter Nat Faxon and the British comedian. Ridiculously funny Lucy Punch and with Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) on her writing team, Ben and Kate revolved around two adult brothers living under one roof. From a simple situation comedy premise, it turned into a wonderfully silly, rich, humane ensemble comedy. That it was canceled after 16 episodes, despite the talent at work, must have left Fox Television kicking itself. AW 02/31 Casual If you are looking for a quick and easy watch with impressive credentials, can we suggest the Casual directed by Jason Reitman? The sitcom, which follows a newly single mother living with her brother and daughter, may not be the most transgressor, but it retains the laughs and charm throughout its entire four seasons. JS 3/31 Champions A cruelly restricted Mindy Kaling comedy, Champions raised the silliness of his work on The Office and his own series, The Mindy Project, while stimulating the heart. Anders Holm, Andy Favreau, and Josie Totah were the unlikely trio coming together in an awkward life situation, triggering an inevitable comedy. He took a played premise and revitalized it, and it really should have lasted longer than it did. AW Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. 4/31 The return It was a brave move for Lisa Kudrow to make this gem goal her first starring television role after the end of Friends. The fake documentary follows a comedy star, Valerie Cherish, as she desperately tries to regain relevance with a new television show. It's terribly awkward, so much so that it makes Ricky Gervais's office feel like a comfortable watch, but it's also full of poignancy and depth. It was canceled after just one season, but a growing cult status led to an equally brilliant second outing a decade later. AP

5/31 Dark Dark is a Nordic mystery cube with cliffs the size of Lost, Dark is a Rubik's mystery cube that masterfully combines two genres: the case of a missing child and time travel. Netflix rolled the dice with this high-concept drama that will conclude with a third and final season. JS Netflix 6/31 Detroiters Tim Robinson's bizarre sketch show I Think You Should Leave was a huge hit for Netflix last year; his short-lived comedy, in which Veep's Sam Richardson portrayed two incompetent advertising vendors, deserved praise. It is a wonder. LC 7/31 Illustrated Before everyone else knew it, Laura Dern was almost exclusively loved in Post-Jurassic Park, before the age of Big Little Lies for her work on HBO's Enlightened. She gives one of the best TV performances of all time as a troubled businesswoman after a breakdown. After leaving a health retreat convinced that she has been healed, she is determined to be morally good and ultimately save the world, but she must deal with her own hatred and disappointment beforehand. From tragicomedy genius Mike White, Enlightened is brilliant and anger-inducing, but ultimately incredibly hopeful. He combined all the painful monotony and crushing blows of life into one succinct two-season run, and since then little has achieved his melancholic wonder. AW 8/31 The Eric Andre Show Eric Andre is the undisputed champion of nihilistic comedy. Eric Andre Show is the perfect platform for your absurd chaos brand to flourish. Playing both the victim and the author of violent skits, bizarre monologues, and disastrous interviews (with celebrities and suspects), he created a show like no other. JC

9/31 flowers Who would have thought that a comedy about depression could be so much fun? Well, the fun can be over the top, although this tragicomedy is often eerily funny. Starting with a failed suicide attempt, the show gets darker and more fun as it progresses. Starring Julian Barratt and Olivia Colman, Flowers is a refreshing and original work. JC 10/31 The girlfriend experience The first season of this original Starz series is Bold TV, which tells the story of a lawyer-in-training (Riley Keough) who looks like a high-level sex worker. By asking tough questions about desire, sexuality, and power, The Girlfriend Experience is obscene in the best and most disturbing ways. LC 11/31 Green wing Well, watching a series set in a hospital may not be what you're craving right now, but Green Wing might be the medicine you're looking for. Loved when it first aired in 2004, the wacky sitcom has been unfairly off the radar in recent years. There's nothing like it thanks to the wacky creations of Michelle Gomez, Mark Heap and Pippa Haywood. JS 12/31 Stop and set fire Although she doesn't yet have the A-list status she deserves, Mackenzie Davis is one of the best actors of her generation. His role as a leading-edge coding genius in Halt and Catch Fire, along with an equally bizarre cast of weirdos, is proof of that. This wonderful drama is apparently about the computer revolution of the eighties, although in reality it is much more than that. – AP

13/31 High maintenance Adapted from a web series by Ben Sinclair and Katja Blichfeld, High Maintenance is a vibrant, customer-centric anthology series from an eccentric New York herb distributor. Writing, acting, music and directing are top notch, and it is also one of the most racially, sexually and culturally diverse programs on television. LC 14/31 The last tango in Halifax Everyone say hi to Sally Wainwright. No one does television with more warmth, wit and insight than the Yorkshire director, who is also responsible for the fantastic Happy Valley. Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi play Celia and Alan, a couple reunited in their seventies after 60 years apart, but this is an ensemble piece from start to finish. Like Celia's formidable daughter Caroline, a director who accepts the fact that she's a lesbian, Sarah Lancashire offers one of the best performances in recent years. And Nicola Walker also shines, like her shirt-step sister, Gillian. If you think Last Tango in Halifax is for older viewers only, you're stealing a lot of joy. AP 15/31 Looking A low-key win set in the San Francisco gay community, Looking was likely knocked down by his lack of showmanship. This was a show with little soap or glamor, its dramatic stakes admirably ordinary. However, he felt wonderfully human, with revealing Jonathan Groff in the lead role and strong support from people like Russell Tovey and Raúl Castillo. AW 16/31 Love Sick Lovesick has a lot to do, namely the indelible plot, which sees Dylan (Johnny Fynn) forced to contact all of his previous sexual partners after being diagnosed with chlamydia (hence the original title for the series: Removal of Scrotum). . The way creator Tom Edge plays with linearity means that what would normally be another sitcom becomes the source of the kind of analysis generally reserved for complex dramas. JS

17/31 The OA The OA was very much a series that danced at its own pace: a high-concept series that combined the cerebral with the magical in a way that we can only assume made David Lynch smile. Be careful: Netflix swung the ax on this show much earlier than it deserved. JS 18/31 Others A short-lived fantasy series by Glen Morgan and James Wong, former X-Files alumni who would create the Final Destination franchise, The Others is the best show you've ever heard of. Revolving around a group of amateur psychics, it was shown in a night time slot on Channel 5 two decades ago, and it was a pleasingly high concept from the start. Los episodios involucraron a Jack el Destripador, el papel tapiz embrujado y los fantasmas en los aviones, cada hora poseía ese escalofrío frío, hecho en Canadá y perpetuamente otoñal. AW 19/31 Tienda de telefonía Esta peculiar comedia tenía una configuración simple, siguiendo a cuatro trabajadores y su jefe durante el día a día de trabajar en una tienda de teléfonos. Nuestro protagonista Christopher negocia el comportamiento bullicioso de sus colegas Ashley y Jerwayne, la incomodidad de su compañera de trabajo Janine, y aplaca a un jefe particularmente desafiante. Todo mientras trato de vender algunos teléfonos. JC 20/31 Rectificar Una lectura de la premisa de Rectify lo atraerá: Daniel Holden (Aden Young), encarcelado cuando era adolescente por la violación y el asesinato de una niña, pasa 19 años en el corredor de la muerte antes de que nuevas pruebas de ADN cuestionen el veredicto. Sin embargo, su liberación y su posterior asimilación en la sociedad no serán fáciles; Muchos de los ciudadanos están convencidos de que es culpable. El drama poco visto de Ray McKinnon es uno de los secretos mejor guardados de la televisión. JS

21/31 Raíces Una versión actualizada de la serie de 1977, que demostró ser un momento decisivo en la televisión estadounidense, el nuevo Roots conserva el impacto y la brutalidad de su predecesor. Contando la historia de Kunta Kinte, un miembro de una tribu de Gambia que se vende como esclavo en Estados Unidos, Roots cuenta la historia de millones, enmarcada en la historia de un árbol genealógico. Sin parpadear, horrendamente gráfico y una representación que afecta profundamente el sufrimiento humano, el Roots actualizado es un reloj esencial. JC 22/31 El escudo Este drama policial críticamente elogiado sigue siendo en gran parte desconocido, muy probablemente porque todas sus siete temporadas se ejecutaron en el entonces poco conocido canal de cable FX. Inspirándose en el escándalo de Rampart de la vida real de la década de 1990, The Shield sigue a un Equipo de ataque de cuatro hombres que aprovecha la guerra contra las drogas para hacerse rico. Alabama 23/31 Estridente Esta comedia que rompe tabú sigue a la aspirante a periodista Annie mientras se reúne contra jefes desagradables, novios sin compromiso y trolls avergonzados. Podrías venir a reír, pero algunas de las historias más emocionales te dejarán llorar. Alabama 24/31 El pecador Una serie de detectives pulsante y cautivadora, ahora en su tercera iteración. La premisa es bastante simple: ¿qué hace que las personas aparentemente comunes cometan crímenes terribles? La respuesta, sin embargo, siempre es complicada. Un quemador lento, girando y girando a medida que avanza cada temporada, The Sinner ofrece consistentemente finales fascinantes. Las actuaciones de Bill Pullman, interpretando a un detective problemático, y Jessica Biel, una mujer acusada de asesinato en la primera serie, son aspectos destacados. JC

25/31 Skam Esta serie dramática para adolescentes noruegos, piense en Skins, con menos drogas y mejor actuación, es fenomenalmente exitosa en algunos rincones de Internet. Se configuró exactamente al mismo tiempo, al minuto, como se emitió, y los fanáticos pudieron ver la actualización de las cuentas de redes sociales de cada personaje a medida que se desarrollaba la trama. Sin embargo, no fue solo un truco, incluso si no seguiste todo el drama terciario de Tumblr, este programa ofreció una mirada inteligente e inquebrantable a las vidas desordenadas de los adolescentes contemporáneos. 26/31 Parte superior del lago Este drama de Jane Campion es una historia espeluznante y oscura sobre mujeres desaparecidas. Requiere paciencia, pero vale la pena esperar el thriller de mal humor. Elisabeth Moss es fascinante como una detective completamente disfuncional pero despiadada y el final es uno de los más explosivos en la historia de la televisión. Alabama 27/31 Treme El ritmo lento de esta serie ferozmente humanista sobre la Nueva Orleans posterior a Katrina se ha convertido en una especie de broma entre escritores de televisión, inspirando bromas suavemente despectivas en 30 Rock y BoJack Horseman. They’re wrong: David Simon’s music-infused drama is a brilliant work of art and a worthy follow-up to The Wire. LC 28/31 Undone Devastated that BoJack Horseman‘s finished? Hitch your wagon to Undone, the new series from its creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg. Just like BoJack, Undone refuses to shy away from the tough questions, this time following a girl named Alma (voiced by Rosa Salazar) who gains the ability to manipulate time after a near-fatal car crash. JS

29/31 Unforgotten Forget Broadchurch – this crime drama not only delivered a breathtaking first season, but capitalised on its success with not one, but two worthy follow-ups. It follows two detectives – played by Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar – as they solve murder cases in London. It’s about time Walker got Olivia Colman-levels of recognition. JS 30/31 The West For fans of immersive, deeply informative documentaries, Stephen Ives’ The West is a must-see. Ken Burns is executive producer, but the 1996 PBS documentary has enjoyed far less attention than any of his own directing work. Peter Coyote narrates an edifying history of the American West, featuring the tragic plight of the Native American people, the battles with conquistadors and then Mexicans, the effort to connect the two coasts, and stories from civil war. The West paints a vivid picture of a land steeped in natural beauty and violent upheaval. It’s the definitive story of the American West. JC 31/31 What We Do in the Shadows The TV spin-off of Taika Waititi’s similarly underrated film of the same name uses the same set and mockumentary-style shooting. Jemaine Clement (a star of the film) adapts it for the small screen and writes (alongside Waititi) a deadpan script layered with genius pop culture references, regularly ridiculing tropes of the vampire-horror genre. Three typical vampires and a daywalker energy-vampire share a house in Staten Island. A documentary crew follows them in their doomed attempts to adapt to 21st-century American life. JC

Band of brothers (HBO)

Co-created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, Band of brothers is based on the book of the same name by American historian Stephen E Ambrose. It focuses on a US Army company during World War II, detailing its exploits over 10 episodes.

I, Claudius (BBC)

This adaptation of Robert Graves’s 1934 novel I, Claudius and its sequel Claudius the God aired in 1976 to critical acclaim. Powered by performances from Derek Jacobi, Siân Phillips, George Baker, John Hurt, Brian Blessed, Patrick Stewart and many more, it remains a classic four decades later.