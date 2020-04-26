The alleged XXXTentacion killer fears for his life due to COVID-19

XXXTentacion was tragically shot dead in the summer of 2018 at a motorcycle dealership in Florida. A group of men approached the rising star in the parking lot, shot him, and ran off with some of his belongings. It was easily one of the most tragic moments for the hip-hop community that year.

Fast forward to 2020, and the world is currently on a blockade as it deals with the spread of the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China. Much of North America is currently closed to prevent the spread of the virus.

Furthermore, COVID-19 has even spread throughout the prison system. For that reason, many celebrities and regular inmates have been doing their best to serve out the rest of their sentences under home confinement, which some of them have received.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the alleged XXXTentaction killer asked to be released from prison, and also claims that a prison officer intentionally hit an COVID-19 inmate. If the general population was not prepared for the virus, it is easy to understand that prisons would not be either.

The media recently picked up a letter written by one of the defendants, Dedrick Williams, who fired her before the judge, asking for an early release because of the virus. According to Dedrick, "a deputy in the main Broward County jail,quot; gave the virus to a convict.

Williams went on to say in his letter that the prosecution made him fear for his life because his immune system is not strong enough to fight COVID-19.

The defendant asked the judge to let him serve the rest of his sentence at home until the prison situation is under control.

He ended his letter by stating that the idea behind letting him out would be for his son to have a father and for his mother to have a son. It is unclear what the judge will decide, but it is not unlikely to assume that the judge will deny his request considering that, ironically, he took XXXTentacion from his mother.



