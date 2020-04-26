The 14 best Sephora offers and promo codes for April 2020

Image: Sephora Image: Sephora

The best Sephora deals and promo codes for April 2020 are here.

Stores may be closed, but Sephora's online store continues to generate offers. Whether you're in the market for cosmetics, lotions, accessories, or more, chances are good that you'll find something great at Sephora.

We've compiled some of the best Sephora online deals below, and if you get free shipping on everything using the code FREE SHIPPING At the end of the purchase (without minimum). Be sure to look Sephora's other current promotions before completing your order, too!