Thailand confirms delay in acquisition of Stryker – Defense Blog

The Royal Thai Army has confirmed that its acquisition of additional Stryker M1126 infantry transport vehicles has been delayed in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Thai government has asked each ministry to reduce its non-urgent and uncommitted spending by at least 10 percent.

The Thai military was the last branch of the military to cut its 2020 budget on Wednesday by approximately 10 billion baht ($ 310 million), from the total of 18 billion baht cut by the Ministry of Defense.

It also halved its planned acquisition of 900 million baht from more than 100 US Stryker armored infantry vehicles. USA And it suspended purchases of other artillery, army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said at a press conference.

"It is a high number compared to other ministries. All of the uncommitted budgets have been reduced," said Col. Winthai Suvaree.

Thailand has postponed the planned purchase of another batch of 50 US-made M1126 armored combat vehicles. USA In the amount of 4.5 billion baht ($ 140 million) as part of a general budget cut by the Thai Ministry of Defense due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The acquisition of the additional vehicles is expected to take until next year.

In July 2019, the US Department of State. USA Announced a possible foreign military sale to Thailand of 60 Stryker infantry transport vehicles with equipment and support at an estimated cost of $ 175 million.

In August 2019, the Royal Thai Army received the first batch of Stryker armored combat vehicles from the United States.