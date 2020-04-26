Home Entertainment TGIF Playlist: Old School R&B Hits

TGIF Playlist: Old School R&B Hits

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>TGIF Playlist: Old School R&B Hits
Ad- cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting

3 months free The | Amazon Music Unlimited

So it's TGIF's third post, and I have to say that I'm having a great time vibrating with everyone. It's Friday, but earlier in the week Black Twitter was alive during the Teddy Riley v Babyface battle (take two) on Instagram Live. So I was inspired and decided to make a playlist full of hits and hits from old school R&B. Specifically the '80s and' 90s. So sit back and enjoy the jams, and be sure to tune in Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version they're still doing 3 months of free listens!

Of course, two decades of successes are hard to narrow down, so I know I missed a lot. Tell me your favorites in the comments. Without further ado, here are the hits:

one) "To adore" – The prince

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ sl6enxxideacw9prpqtx.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/sl6enxxideacw9prpqtx.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / sl6enxxideacw9prpqtx.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_800 / sl6enxxideacw9prpqtx.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/sl6enxxideacw9prpqtx.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data- chomp-id = "sl6enxxideacw9prpqtx" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: NPG Records

2) "I'm your baby tonight" – Whitney Houston

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ v3vcskcfpcos1fm4agwv.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/v3vcskcfpcos1fm4agwv.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / v3vcskcfpcos1fm4agwv.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_800 / v3vcskcfpcos1fm4agwv.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" v3vcskcfpcos1fm4agwv "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "data-anim -src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Arista Records LLC

3) "Never too much" – Luther Vandross

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ m95gzt4ap2hkcuiehp5p.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/m95gzt4ap2hkcuiehp5p.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / m95gzt4ap2hkcuiehp5p.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_800 / m95gzt4ap2hkcuiehp5p.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/m95gzt4ap2hkcuiehp5p.jpg 1600w "draggable chomp-id = "m95gzt4ap2hkcuiehp5p" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Graphic: Sony music entertainment

Sling TV Blue is now free during prime time, NFL Network …

4) "My my my" – Johnny Gill

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ ju6mrabkuym7goyjwiid.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/ju6mrabkuym7goyjwiid.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / ju6mrabkuym7goyjwiid.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_800 / ju6mrabkuym7goyjwiid.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" ju6mrabkuym7goyjwiid "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "data-anim -src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Graphic: Motown Records

5) "They just paid" —Johnny Kemp

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ hahym7xabuihlb4pth8c.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/hahym7xabuihlb4pth8c.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / hahym7xabuihlb4pth8c.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_800 / hahym7xabuihlb4pth8c.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" hahym7xabuihlb4pth8c "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "data-anim -src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Columbia Records

6) "You are Makin & # 39; Me High" – Toni Braxton

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ wjsso2fh91fgkmbrnkyx.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/wjsso2fh91fgkmbrnkyx.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / wjsso2fh91fgkmbrnkyx.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_800 / wjsso2fh91fgkmbrnkyx.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/wjsso2fh91fgkmbrnkyx.jpg 1600w "draggable" chomp-id = "wjsso2fh91fgkmbrnkyx" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: LaFace Records LLC

7) "Weak" – SWV

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ dlfivrakbztlay9cfyug.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/dlfivrakbztlay9cfyug.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / dlfivrakbztlay9cfyug.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_800 / dlfivrakbztlay9cfyug.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/dlfivrakbztlay9cfyug.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data- chomp-id = "dlfivrakbztlay9cfyug" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: BMG Entertainment

8) "A sweet day" – Mariah Carey ft. Boyz II Men

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. ScalaHosting Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.
Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ qblehwqkfw4fwcpbz9d9.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/qblehwqkfw4fwcpbz9d9.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / qblehwqkfw4fwcpbz9d9.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q , w_800 / qblehwqkfw4fwcpbz9d9.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" qblehwqkfw4fwcpbz9d9 "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "data-anim -src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Columbia Records

9) "We can talk" – Tevin Campbell

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ w4z1re5bssyzegqrzq5i.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/w4z1re5bssyzegqrzq5i.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / w4z1re5bssyzegqrzq5i.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_800 / w4z1re5bssyzegqrzq5i.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" w4z1re5bssyzegqrzq5i "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "data-anim -src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Qwest Records

10) "Every time I close my eyes" – Babyface ft. Mariah Carey

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ j3js1sqqj9f5hgmrvjde.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/j3js1sqqj9f5hgmrvjde.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-im gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / j3js1sqqj9f5hgmrvjde.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,_ , w_800 / j3js1sqqj9f5hgmrvjde.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/j3js1sqqj9f5hgmrvjde.jpg chomp-id = "j3js1sqqj9f5hgmrvjde" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Graphic: Sony music entertainment

eleven) "With a broken heart" – Brandy with Wanya Morris

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ iwmf5rdaa6cqtgv1zivs.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/iwmf5rdaa6cqtgv1zivs.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / iwmf5rdaa6cqtgv1zivs.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_800 / iwmf5rdaa6cqtgv1zivs.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/iwmf5rdaa6cqtgv1zivs.jpg 1600w "draggable chomp-id = "iwmf5rdaa6cqtgv1zivs" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Atlantic Recording Corp.

12) "So good" – Child of destiny

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ uptj0wr8y06qvznbkso0.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/uptj0wr8y06qvznbkso0.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / uptj0wr8y06qvznbkso0.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q , w_800 / uptj0wr8y06qvznbkso0.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/uptj0wr8y06qvznbkso0.jpg 1600w chomp-id = "uptj0wr8y06qvznbkso0" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Sony BMG Music Entertainment

13) "You make me want …" – Usher

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ zlmsfkkdvwlr4acpkwjy.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/zlmsfkkdvwlr4acpkwjy.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / zlmsfkkdvwlr4acpkwjy.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_800 / zlmsfkkdvwlr4acpkwjy.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" zlmsfkkdvwlr4acpkwjy "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "data-anim -src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Sony music entertainment

14) "Don't take it personally (just one of those days)" monica

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ orcypmjdyqblogtsvulp.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/orcypmjdyqblogtsvulp.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / orcypmjdyqblogtsvulp.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_800 / orcypmjdyqblogtsvulp.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/orcypmjdyqblogtsvulp.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto- data- chomp-id = "orcypmjdyqblogtsvulp" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Rowdy Records

fifteen. "Two occasions" – The Deele

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ dslccbzgh6eykk6r3m5g.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/dslccbzgh6eykk6r3m5g.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / dslccbzgh6eykk6r3m5g.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_800 / dslccbzgh6eykk6r3m5g.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" dslccbzgh6eykk6r3m5g "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits "data-anim -src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Graphic: Unidisc Music Inc.

And here is the completed playlist at Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, everyone.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©