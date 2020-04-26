Texas deputy dies after being hit by a car during the chase, officials say – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TEMPLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Bell County sheriff's officer died after being hit by a car during a police chase early Sunday morning, authorities say.

Around 1:45 a.m. On April 26, Bell County officers were asked to assist the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in a search for vehicles from Williamson County to Bell County.

During the persecution, MP John Andrew Rhoden was attempting to deploy spiked strips on I-35 in Temple when he was hit and killed.

Deputy Rhoden will be escorted to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office in Dallas by members of the Bell County Sheriff's Department, including some on his patrol shift.

The Temple Police Department is investigating the incident with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Rhoden was 31 years old and born in Norwood, Massachusetts, and began his career in Bell County in June 2010. He was promoted to Field Deputy in August 2014 and is currently assigned to the Midnight Patrol Division.