Tesla reportedly plans to retire some workers at his California plant this week.

Tesla plans to call some workers back to its assembly plant in Fremont, California, on April 29, despite a San Francisco Bay Area refugee order in effect until May 3, Bloomberg news reported.

Plant leaders sent messages to workers at the Fremont factory painting and stamping operations asking them to respond and confirm whether they plan to come to work, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla temporarily closed its Fremont plant on March 23, but continued to try to convince local officials that the factory was an "essential business,quot; that should not be subject to the shelter-in-place order. The company argued that it should be classified as "national critical infrastructure,quot; under the Department of Homeland Security's Agency for Infrastructure Security and Cybersecurity (CISA).

However, the Alameda County health official determined that keeping the plant open was a public health risk, and Fremont Police Chief Kimberly Petersen told Tesla that the rules would not be suspended for the facilities of Fremont.

It is unclear what action the Fremont police department would take if workers returned to the Fremont plant before the shelter-in-place order is lifted. An email to the department was not immediately answered on Sunday morning.

The Fremont plant produces Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles.

Several other automakers are looking to restart production in early May, but GM and Ford have yet to announce official reopening dates. The United Auto Workers union says its members believe opening in early May is "too early and too risky." Ford and GM are union stores, Tesla is not.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment from The edge on Sunday.