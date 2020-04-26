Television is an essential convenience for isolated hospital patients, so why are they still being charged to watch it?

Throughout this crisis, I have been supporting families of hospitalized patients with coronavirus. One of the most difficult aspects of my conversations with these relatives is the restrictions on hospital visitors; Currently, most visits are prohibited. This has left patients feeling extremely isolated.

Although video calls and phone calls can calm this loneliness, they are not the same as someone's physical presence; Once the call is over, the loneliness drops again. Meanwhile, hospital staff don't have the time they would like to talk to recovering patients as they are fighting to save critically ill patients.

One of the main ways that hospital patients seek comfort is through entertainment: television, movies, video games. So it seems absurd that patients often loaded (often £ 8 or more per day) to watch television in the hospital, when this should be considered an integral part of your treatment. Patients are already being exploited through parking fees, hospital stores, and bedside telephones.





One of my constituents, Mohammed Afjal Ali, is a senior critical care technologist. It is your job to ensure that the specialized equipment used to care for critically ill patients is safe and effective. "Having worked in critical care for more than six years," Ali told me, "I have seen firsthand the difference that entertainment systems can make for the emotional and physical well-being of patients." Patients should have free entertainment to lift their spirits and give them something to focus on while confined to a hospital bed; I think the impact on his morale will shorten his stay in the hospital. "

Hospitals are perceived by many as depressing environments. It is understandable, then, how a prolonged stay in one can affect a patient's mental health, particularly when he no longer feels well. No amount of medical care can compensate for not being in a family environment. Therefore, home comforts like television can have a significant impact on patient well-being, pain control, and recovery rate.

Therefore, I ask media corporations (Netflix, Amazon, Sky, Virgin) to play their part in the coronavirus effort by providing their services to NHS patients free of charge.

As fellow Liberal Democrat Lord Newby says: “The NHS staff has proven, as always, to be brilliant in treating patients' medical conditions, but to fully recover, people must also be mentally as strong as possible. Isn't it time for media and television companies to play their part in helping patients access content that can help their emotional and mental well-being? "

Rabina Khan is a Liberal Democrat Councilor in Shadwell, London.