Tee Higgins defends ESPN chart detailing mother's drug addiction

Bengals catcher Tee Higgins defended a controversial ESPN graphic on Saturday that drew national attention to the fact that his mother was once addicted to drugs.

A screenshot of the infographic went viral when the Bengals selected Higgins with the 33rd pick in the NFL Draft 2020. The graph resulted in a backlash for ESPN, which also received criticism for focusing too much on the deaths of the recruits' relatives.

Higgins, however, tweeted that he had no problem with ESPN's use of the graph, saying he was proud that his mother changed his life.

I am proud of my mother for changing her life for me and my sister! I have no problem with showing the world that my mother is a real fighter🖤🙏🏾 https://t.co/11xKrf4wlV – Tee Higgins⁵ (@ teehiggins5) April 26, 2020

Higgins was not the only controversial graphic that ESPN used in the course of the draft. In addition to focusing his attention on the deaths of family members of various recruits, he also pointed to legal receiver Quintez Cephus while in Wisconsin.

ESPN, in a comment to The Athletic, said: "Our NFL Draft coverage analyzes prospects on the field and introduces the human side of the players by telling their stories, including the obstacles their families have overcome as part of the journey. to the NFL. "