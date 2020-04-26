Teams fighting a 60-acre wildfire in Hayman's old burn scar in Jefferson County

Firefighters were working to control a 60-acre wildfire in the burn scar from the 2002 Hayman fire in Jefferson County Saturday night that sheriff officials said did not threaten any structure or require evacuations.

The cause of what is called fire 560 is "human accidental,quot;, the The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. It is located approximately three kilometers northwest of the Cheesman Reservoir in the Pike National Forest, in the area of ​​Forest Road 560 and Forest Road 541, authorities said.

Firefighters plan to work overnight and will receive air support Sunday, sheriff's officials said.

The 560 fire started around 12:30 p.m. Saturday and it's burning through dead and fallen trees on very steep and rugged terrain, according to the Pike and San Isabel forest fire information website.

Containment was not reported until Saturday night.

Responding agencies include Northfork Fire, U.S. Forrest Service, Evergreen Fire, Elk Creek Fire, Genesee Fire, Inter Canyon Fire, Indian Hills Fire, Foothills Fire and Platte Canyon Fire.