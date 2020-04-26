Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso mourn a dear friend – Read their heartfelt messages

Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso are many of his dear friends, and they are also expressing their deep sadness on social media. Take a look at the emotional posts they shared to mark this tragic event.

‘Oh, what a laugh, what a light, what fun we had tonight, my sweet @tre_ceee 💔💔 rest in paradise 🙏🏼🙏🏼 I can already feel your sweet, kind and gentle spirit around @jeangeorgetrends and your beautiful children. Although @ david.adefeso and I are heartbroken and sad, we will remind you that now you are their ancestor who will protect them and love them forever. Hasta️✨ until we meet again sweet angel 👼 🤍 ’Tamar subtitled her emotional post.

David also shared some heartfelt words on his IG account, and you can read his message below:

‘Words cannot begin to describe my @tamarbraxton's deep and sincere sorrow, and I feel the loss of our dear friend and sister @tre_ceee. You were beautiful, kind, firm and an extraordinary mother and an excellent wife for my dear friend and brother @gakhile. Our only consolation lies in our knowledge that you are in a much better place than here, and that the Lord's light shines on you in the same way that yours shines on all of us. Goodbye my sister! We will pass him the torch that he lit with such intensity that he never dies. "

A follower said, "Oh, I'm not sorry to hear of your loss … praying for your family …" and a commenter posted this message: "Sorry for your loss Tay." I sent my prayers and condolences to friends and family. "

One commenter wrote: ‘I'm sorry to hear that @ david.adefeso. Praying for peace and comfort for you and your loved ones. "

Someone else said, "My deepest condolences for how beautiful a sister in heaven is now, that you can tear in heaven."

In addition to this, Tamar and David are spending their time at home with their family these days.



