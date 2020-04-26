Talking Points: Minnesota Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker talks about distance navigation – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – While we know that schools will not be open for the remainder of the school year, it is still unclear whether they will reopen in time for the fall.

Almost everyone you talk to, families, students, and teachers will tell you that online learning is not a substitute for being in the classroom.

That's especially true for Minnesotans who don't have high-speed Internet access.

The state estimates that 16% of Minnesotans do not have internet access with speeds of at least 25 megabits per second. That's what you need to be able to participate in a conference call.

But the state recognizes that even more Minnesotan has access to the Internet that is not fast enough to download and play videos, it is a problem that has existed since the Internet exists. The COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted this problem of those who have and do not have the internet.

Mary Cathryn Ricker is the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education. She was invited on Up News Info Sunday Morning.

"Even with careful planning, we are still seeing what people call the digital divide, we are still seeing gaps in device access certainly across the state, as well as gaps in Internet or broadband access," explained the Commissioner Ricker. "And so, even when we're putting together those best analog lessons, we recognize that our students really deserve our work to expand access to both devices and the Internet."

Last year, the Minnesota Legislature authorized $ 40 million in grants to expand broadband access, and at the federal level, Senator Amy Klobuchar is the co-sponsor of a $ 2 billion bipartisan bill designed to level the playing field. internet game.

But as the pandemic continues with no clear end in sight, the issue of equal Internet access will surely gain more urgency.