Take That Musical & # 39; The Band & # 39; It is in process

takethat.com

A big screen adaptation of the popular British band from the '90s is in development and producers are reportedly considering' high-caliber names'. to play the main roles.

Up News Info –

A highly successful screen adaptation Take that musical "The band"is in development.

Danny Perkins, executive director of the Elysian Film Group in London, told the producers of the British newspaper Daily Mail that they are working on the project during the closure, and that filming will begin later this year 2020.

"We are putting it together, and once all serious things settle down, we can move on," he said.

The group is firmly behind the project, after the show "The Band", which was written by Tim firth and produced by David Pugh, toured extensively for two years starting in 2017.

The plot centers on five 16-year-old schoolgirls from the North West of England in 1992, obsessed with a fictional gang, based on the hit makers "Relight My Fire".

"A tragedy happens, then we go 25 years to see the women those girls became and they realize they were dumb for being separated for so long," Firth explained. "It's about the friendship and the power of the songs they loved. The band and the snippets are secondary; it's about the fans who loved them."

Several "high-caliber names" have been addressed to portray women, although no signatures have yet been made.

Take That, starring Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Howard Donald, Jason Orangeand Mark Owen, was formed in 1990 and enjoyed success until they disbanded in 1996. They later reunited in 2005 as four pieces, without Robbie, and are now performed with Gary, Mark and Howard, following Jason's departure in 2014.