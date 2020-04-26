T.I's daughter heiress tries to teach her the latest Tik Tok dance in adorable video

Since we are all at home in quarantine, one of the most popular ways people spend their time is by learning the latest dances at Tik Tok, and now little heiress Harris makes sure that her father T.I. it has all the moves you need. In a new adorable video, Heiress is seen showing her dad how to get her two steps and do it for the gram.

If you follow T.I. or his wife Tiny on social media, so you already know that their youngest daughter, Heiress is a little star in training with tons of personality. That personality was showcased in a recent video in which he tries to teach his father T.I. one of the most popular Tik Tok dances of the moment.

In a cute father-daughter exchange, Heiress is fully committed and focused on teaching T.I. the correct steps, and he does exactly what she says while smiling like a proud father.

Meanwhile, T.I. He recently revealed the answers to some serious questions about why his sons' parents are different from their daughters, saying:

“To be honest with you, I just feel the need to protect girls from distress. So for me, it's about making sure my daughters grow up as happy and free of obstacles by people outside their emotions as possible. That doesn't mean I don't want my daughters to go out or have experiences. It just means that I know they will hold onto those experiences and I don't know how that will translate when they get out of it. "

We hope it is ready because the beautiful heiress is going to be a heartbreaker!

