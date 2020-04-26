Swiss Army to Receive Modern 120mm Mortar Systems – Defense Blog

On Friday, the Swiss Federal Department for Defense, Civil Protection and Sport announced successful completion tests of an advanced version of the 120-mm self-propelled mortar carrier Mörser 16, and that these systems will eventually go to the Swiss Army in 2024.

In January 2016, the Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement (Armasuisse) issued a contract with the Swiss company RUAG worth 404 million Swiss francs to supply 32 Mörser self-propelled mortar systems and 12 special vehicles for the swiss army.

The new mortar system consists of the RUAG COBRA mortar system that was mounted on a PIRANHA 5-wheel vehicle.

According to Armyrecognition.com, the COBRA is a high-tech mortar system weighing 1,200 kg (without a loading machine) or 1,350 kg (with a loading machine). The recoil force is 30 tons in 30 milliseconds. The first round shot takes less than 60 seconds.

RUAG said its COBRA mortar system is fast and accurate. Automatic setup and loading ensure consistency with your 120mm ammunition. Electrical units make the system highly accurate, while ballistic computing enables MRSI (Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact) firing.

Delivery was supposed to occur from 2018 to 2022.

However, testing the first manufactured samples of the Mörser 16 system, which led to improvements, and as a result, the Swiss Defense Ministry approved the test results of the updated system only now, giving approval for delivery to the military.

An advanced version of the Mörser 16 mortar systems will finally be delivered only in 2024.

The cost exceeded by additional testing and improvements is reported to have amounted to around 10 million francs, which RUAG agreed to cover at its own cost.

It should be noted that the PIRANHA 5 wheeled chassis manufactured for Mörser 16 will be the first production vehicles of this modification of the Piranha family (to date, the PIRANHA 5 armored personnel carrier has not found any serial customers).