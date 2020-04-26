Suspect arrested after Santa Rosa neighborhood argument ends in SWAT showdown – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – An argument in the Santa Rosa neighborhood that erupted in a shooting ended early Sunday morning with SWAT officers arresting a suspect after a hours-long clash, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said they were called to the Ripley Street and Armory Drive area to report the shooting. The officers who arrived determined that during a discussion a neighbor fired at least one shot.

According to Sgt. Hiroshi Yaguchi, SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were called to the scene to speak to the suspect who had refused to turn himself in to the police.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was peacefully detained at approximately 5:09 a.m. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured during the confrontation.

More details will be released later in the day.

