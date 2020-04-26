Students soaring above organization helping lift struggling students during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

by Jennifer Mistrot and Michelle Griego

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – When we first met student Ysabella Donlan, the 21-year-old student, the 21-year-old was looking forward to the year at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Now he is at home, finishing his classes online, away from his support system at school. It is a situation you never expected to be in and it has been difficult for you.

"I was very scared," Donlan explained about leaving life on campus behind. "As if I was very anxious about everything."

Students Rising Above Executive Director Elizabeth Devaney says the nonprofit has been in overdrive since the pandemic hit, frantically helping its already vulnerable students like Donlan deal with a rapidly changing environment. , offering everything from online class support to student safety, housing, and food assistance.

"We tell them we will get through this together," said Devaney.

Sometimes that simply means that SRA advisers check in with students via FaceTime, Zoom or phone quick call.

"It is more important than ever to be connected through our technology so that we do not feel so isolated … for these students who face so many challenges," said Devaney. "It is incredibly important for them to connect with their peers."

The nonprofit has been in overdrive, helping students get to safety. For some, campus closings have had devastating financial consequences, because a good number of SRA students have no permanent home other than campus housing.

"We had to get the students back to the Bay Area not just from the entire county but from around the world," said Devaney. "Some of them were in study abroad programs and for those who were displaced from their campuses, they lost their food service."

SRA now offers free online college counseling, webinars, and community resources for COVID-19, not just for its students but for anyone who needs it. All students, even if they are not enrolled in SRA, can access their center by logging into its website.

"We have a COVID-19 resource guide that helps students around the world know how to care for themselves, which includes mental health resources, how to deal with the uncertainty of when college campuses will reopen, what the fall will be like," Devaney explained. . "We thought it was really important to offer it to anyone who needs help."

But it is the SRA students who are the main focus of the organization during this crisis. Donlan's advisor has been in close contact with her since her university went to distance education.

"SRA came up and said," If you're having trouble at school if you need help, we're here to help you, "said Donlan.

Donlan says she is lucky that she lives at home with her boyfriend's family, so she did not have to leave campus housing. Still, being away from school, Donlan's safe space, is a daily struggle, as he faces distance learning and worries when his classes will resume.

"I'm used to going to office hours," Donlan said. "And I can not,quot;.

To calm his concerns, Donlan keeps in touch with his SRA advisor, exercises and focuses on the future.

"I just want to go back to school," said Donlan. "And I hope that happens soon."