Stranger Things star Joe Keery apologizes after hacker posts racist tweets from his account

Strange things Star Joe Keery was forced to apologize after hackers shared offensive posts on her Twitter account.

The 27-year-old, who plays Steve Harrington on the Netflix series, was attacked on Sunday night, and his account was hijacked to share a series of insensitive and racist tweets, some of which mentioned his Strange things co-stars.

These tweets have been removed, and Joe turned to social media to apologize for the posts.

"Hello everyone, I was hacked because I'm sure everyone knows it" he wrote.

‘What a bummer someone did everything possible to spread hate. I want to apologize for the horrible comments that were posted, it was deeply upsetting to me. Much I love you all in these crazy times. "





However, the actor was supported by his fans, and one replied: "Sorry for everything that happened, you did not deserve it."

Another wrote, "Hi Joe, I'm sorry you had to deal with that … what they said was very disturbing, but we all know it could never have been you. I hope you stay safe both physically and online!"

The release date of Strange things The fourth season's release date is currently unknown, but with production halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans may have to wait until 2021 for the new series.