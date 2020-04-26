Stranger Things actor makes an awkward "hook" joke about Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard

Strange things Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard are at the center of an awkward "hooked" prank made by their co-star.

Responding to an Instagram post asking users to "tag two people who wanted to connect with each other to make things awkward," Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the hit Netflix show, was prompted to the action.

He then proceeded to tag Brown, 16, and Wolfhard, 17, at the position, which was especially mischievous considering that Brown is allegedly dating rugby player Jason Robinson's son.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Brown and Wolfhard & # 39; s Strange things the characters, Eleven and Mike Wheeler, are romantically linked on the show.

Each Netflix production, including the fourth season of the popular show, has closed production after Trump declared a "national emergency" for coronavirus.

read more

David Harbor, who plays Hopper, recently claimed to know when Netflix was planning to release the new season, telling his followers: "[It was] supposed to be out early next year, I think, although I have no authority on this."

Find a complete list of all Coronavirus canceled or delayed movies and TV shows here.

For a list of underrated TV shows to watch while in isolation, click here.