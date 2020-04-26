Stormi Webster wears designer sunglasses as the little fashionista follows in the footsteps of her mother's Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster is following in her mother's footsteps again and setting a new trend in fashion. First, Stormi went viral for wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress over Easter, and now, she's sporting designer sunglasses from Rad and Refined. The custom glasses are complete with glitter and glamor and have the Stormi name emblazoned on the lenses. Stormi is not the first Kardashian / Jenner offspring to wear the sunglasses, as True Thompson and North West also wear the brand.

Custom Bling Shades cost approximately $ 110, and demand for sunglasses has increased since Kylie Jenner shared a video with Stormi using the article. Stormi was wearing a white Kylie Skin T-shirt and Kylie Jenner asked Stormi how her shirt got so dirty. Apparently, Stormi was very messy while dining, and when his mother commented on the state of his shirt, Stormi announced that he wanted to eat his sunglasses.

You can watch an adorable video of two-year-old Stormi Webster in her designer sunglasses in the following video player.

In addition to Stormi Webster modeling the glasses, the video also shows her cousins ​​wearing the line. Designer Jacqueline Rezak personalized Stormi's glasses and has stated that she likes to make custom sunglasses for Kardashians and Jenners. Los Angeles-based Rad and Refined has a separate line just for kids, but adults have been known to wear the glasses, too.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused most of the nation to remain under lock and key, and the Kardashians and Jenners are no exception. Children are used to playing with their cousins ​​on a regular basis and it has been a great fit for both little ones and adults.

Kylie Jenner recently made headlines for teaching Stormi Webster how to swim and now the baby swims without floatation devices and underwater. Kylie seems to be enjoying spending more time with her daughter and it seems that Travis Scott is in quarantine with Kylie and Stormi or visiting regularly to see how they are doing.

What do you think of Stormi Webster designer sunglasses?



